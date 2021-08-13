Health unit warns of increased opioid overdoses, more potent drug supply in Sudbury

Street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances like fentanyl or carfentanil

The Community Drug Strategy for the City of Greater Sudbury has received reports of a higher number of suspected opioid overdoses in the last 48 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Additionally, a more potent drug supply is circulating within Greater Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a release on Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit warns of increased opioid overdoses, more potent drug supply in Sudbury Back to video

“While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose,” the health unit said.

An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance or a combination of substances than their body can handle. As a consequence, the brain is unable to control basic life functions.

The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. The health unit warns that overdoses can be fatal.

To prevent an overdose:

– Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs.

– Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

– Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would.

– If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

– Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

– Carry a naloxone kit.

– Call 911 if you suspect an overdose

Overdose symptoms include:

– Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black.

– Skin turns bluish purple, grayish or ashen depending on skin tone.

– Dizziness and confusion.

– The person can’t be woken up.

– Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

– Slow, weak or no breathing.

– Drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

For more information, visit www.phsd.ca.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar