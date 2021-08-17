Health unit, school boards encourage COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students in Sudbury area

Students aged 12 to 17 should be vaccinated before Aug. 24 to be fully protected when they start school

Area school boards are working with the health unit to remind residents that it’s not too late to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe and the directors of education for five local school boards wrote a joint letter to parents and guardians ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

It is recommended that all students aged 12 and over complete the two-dose vaccination series by Aug. 24 to ensure that they are fully vaccinated two weeks before school starts on Sept. 7.

“Vaccination status will be an important consideration for Public Health in the management of cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools. The recently released ‘COVID-19 Guidance: School Outbreak Management’ outlines differences in case and contact management, including dismissals, isolation, and testing, depending on whether an individual has been fully vaccinated,” said the letter.

“Vaccination will help students stay in school, participate in extracurricular activities, and experience fewer disruptions at school, at home and with their families.”

The letter added the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh any potential risks with proven reductions in deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus.

“When learners of all ages can gather safely, they can spend more time learning, problem-solving, regulating emotions, and curiously exploring the world,” said Public Health.

“Return to school means increased access to mental health supports from schools and teachers, enhanced social skill development with peers, and renewed opportunities to meet educational milestones.”