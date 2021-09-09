Health unit reports potential high-risk exposures at two Sudbury restaurants

Public Health Sudbury and Districts on Thursday warned people of two potential high-risk exposures to COVID-19 in the city.

Both are at local restaurants – Wacky Wings Sudbury, 187 Shaughnessy St.; and Cora Breakfast and Lunch, 470 Barrydowne Rd.

The potential high-risk exposure at Wacky Wings occurred on Sept. 5 and 6, from 4 to 11 p.m.

The exposure at Cora Breakfast and Lunch also occurred on Sept. 5 and 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

In both cases, delivery drivers and patrons who waited in the lobby of those establishments are advised to follow public health guidance. As a result, any individual present on any of the dates and times listed should:

– Immediately self-isolate if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

– If you are fully vaccinated (meaning you have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before exposure dates listed by the health unit), and do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate.

– Contact Public Health Sudbury and Districts for additional information at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200), ext. 718, or your local public health unit.

– Book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and a second test seven days after the date of exposure. This applies to everyone, regardless of your vaccination status (meaning anyone who is not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or fully vaccinated).

– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

– Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing.