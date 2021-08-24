Health unit issues swimming advisory for Maintenance Beach in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts on Tuesday issued a swimming advisory for Maintenance Beach on Ramsey Lake.

The health unit posted swimming advisory signs at the beach informing the public that the water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time.

Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections.

Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes into contact with open wounds.

“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Health Protection Division, said in a release.

The health unit said it will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches.

For more information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.