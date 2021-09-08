The Nigerian woman whose three children were killed in a single-vehicle collision on New Year’s Day 2020 in Greater Sudbury has entered a guilty plea concerning her case.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Uche Osagie, 47, was facing three counts of careless driving causing death and one count of careless driving causing bodily harm.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Guilty plea entered in New Year’s tragedy Back to video

She pleaded guilty in provincial offences court Aug 12 to the latter charge.

Osagie was given a suspended sentence, one-year probation order, and a 90-day licence suspension.

As a result, the Crown withdrew the other three charges.

The single-vehicle collision occurred the morning of Jan. 1, 2020 on Highway 17 near the turn-off to Highway 144.

Police said the westbound Honda Accord “left the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a rock cut.”

Osagie was at the wheel of the vehicle. All three of her children — sons Destiny, 11, and Flourish, 10, and daughter Britney, 6 — were killed as a result of the crash.

Another woman riding in the passenger seat suffered minor injuries, while her 10-year-old son, a friend of the Osagie children, was airlifted to Toronto for treatment of “life-altering injuries,” the OPP said.

In the days following the tragedy, a devastated Osagie told The Sudbury Star she was returning to her home in Chelmsford after spending the holiday trying to settle an immigration issue in Toronto.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “There was snow and it took my car away from the road and it hit the rock. That was all I remembered.”

According an OPP release, “speed and lack of seatbelt use were factors in the fatalities.”

Following a lengthy investigation, the police service charged Osagie with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

hcarmichael@postmedia.com