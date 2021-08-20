Green-space tour in Sudbury on Aug. 29

Mindfulness on the Rocks invites Sudburians to experience a one-hour guided community mindfulness meditation event at Laurentian Beach on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

“This event is offered as an opportunity to take time to pay tribute to this green space and experience stillness with others,” organizers said in a release.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. In the case of inclement weather, check the Facebook event (bit.ly/3ggSbnM) by 9 a.m. Aug. 29 to check for cancellations or changes.

Following the guided mindfulness practices, there will be representation from #saveLUgreenspace to answer your questions.

“The idea for this offering came from attending the Guided Walking Exploration of the Laurentian University Greenspace on Aug. 5th. This is an opportunity for all community members to come together with full presence and appreciation of this green space,” said Gary Petingola of Mindfulness on the Rocks.

Mindfulness, organizers said, “is the awareness that arises when we pay attention to the present moment without judgment. Mindfulness on the Rocks offers mindfulness programs and services for personal and professional growth.”