Article content David Robinson was blunt Tuesday about his chances of taking the Sudbury seat on Sept. 20 and just as skeptical of a rival’s prospects.

Article content “Let’s talk about what we all know,” the economics prof and Green candidate said. “I’m not going to win this election. Ian (Symington) is not going to win it either … that leaves us with Viviane (Lapointe) and Nadia (Verrelli) — they’re both terrific candidates.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Green party candidate concedes he won't win Sudbury riding Back to video The assessment put a smile on the faces of the Liberal and NDP hopefuls but Symington, a well-known doctor and first-time candidate for the Conservatives, was not amused. “With all due respect, Dr. Robinson, I’m here to win,” he said. All four candidates appeared virtually for a “fireside chat” hosted by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, with most posing in front of election signs. Robinson, however, had opted for a tropical scene showing a beach and palm trees — a setting Symington referenced in his rebuttal. “I don’t know if you are hanging out where your backdrop is, but Sudbury’s got something exciting right now and I’m happy to be part of it,” he told Robinson. A business owner himself, Symington said he appreciates the importance of “a strong private sector in our city to drive growth,” while stressing the Conservative plan will “secure our economy by cleaning up wasteful spending.” A series of questions were put to the candidates, most relating to concerns of the business community. Board chair and moderator Neil Milner, for instance, asked how their parties would replace programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and rent subsidy, “or work to ensure that more funding and subsidies are available to businesses as they continue to operate through the pandemic.”

Article content Lapointe, hoping to take over from Paul Lefebvre as Liberal MP, said her government “had to take action” during the pandemic to preserve livelihoods. “We know that before the pandemic, Sudbury’s unemployment rate was the lowest in recorded history, largely because of federal investments made in Sudbury,” she said. Lapointe said mining, along with sales and service of mining equipment, will spur the local and regional economy going forward. “The North continues to attract investment and jobs,” she said. “In the past few years, four mines have opened within 100 kilometres of Sudbury that are now generating $5 (billion) to $6 billion in investments.” Verrelli, a politics prof whose job was among those terminated through the shakeup at Laurentian, said small businesses are key to the city’s fabric. “They give our community character and keep our community running,” she said. “They need our support more than ever.” During COVID-19, the NDP has “stood up for emergency small business aid” and for “lowering small business tax,” she said. “We will continue to do so. We are the ones that urged the (Justin) Trudeau government to continue the CERB, to continue the small business aid, and we will make sure that small business wage and rent subsidies will continue until they are able to fully open.” Symington said his party has a Rebuild Main Street plan that would include tax credits and loans of up to $200,000 for businesses.

Article content “You ask how we are going to tie into the original funding — we’re actually going to increase it,” he said. “There will be some forgiveness based on COVID losses, but these are monies we are putting into small businesses. We also have lots of innovation funding as far as making sure that Sudbury businesses are competitive.” Robinson said there are “huge opportunities” when it comes to mining supply and services, although in his view not enough effort has been put into the sector. “I think both the provincial and federal governments have failed, to some extent, to promote it as fast as we can,” he said. The Green candidate said he hopes whoever wins the election — which, in his estimation, will be either Lapointe or Verrelli — “will take it to Ottawa and promote it hard.” The Sudbury riding has never sent a Conservative to Parliament Hill, although former mayor Jim Gordon did take the seat at Queen’s Park for the PCs in the 1980s. Tories also held sway provincially in the 1950s. Robinson said the best option for Conservative voters in this federal election would be to strategically place an X for the New Democrats. “That’s the best way a Conservative can prevent Trudeau from a majority or possibly even get a Conservative government,” he said. Robinson said his motivation in running again for the Greens is to highlight the serious issues facing the globe. He pointed to the wildfires ravaging B.C. and other parts of the world, as well as droughts plaguing California and Afghanistan, as examples of the climate crisis. “I’m not here to get a party elected,” he said. “I’m here to tell the truth about something that we have to deal with.” jmoodie@postmedia.com

