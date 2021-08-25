Green Party announces Sudbury candidate for federal election

'We have strong policies across the board, but for us, climate action is front and centre, top of the list,' David Robinson says

The Green Party has announced that David Robinson will again be Sudbury’s Green Party candidate in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The party said Robinson is an expert on the Northern Ontario economy and the economics of the environment. He has been campaigning for effective climate action for more than 10 years.

“Dr. Robinson taught economics at Laurentian University for 33 years. For much of that time, his focus has been on regional economic development,” the Green Party said in a release.

“He was the first to identify and promote Sudbury’s mining supply and services sector, now seen as the backbone of local economic development strategies. He and his daughter Kirsten came up with the idea of a Northern Ontario school of architecture in the downtown. That project has brought millions of dollars to the community.”

Robinson, who has run for the party in previous elections, has also been an active promoter of the arts, and he won the Northern Ontario Business Award for economic development in 2019.

He is known across the north for his monthly column on northern issues over the course of the last 15 years.

“The climate crisis is much worse than the government is admitting. Voters can only send a clear signal that they want action by voting Green,” said Robinson.

“We have strong policies across the board, but for us, climate action is front and centre, top of the list. And we know how to move fast.”

Who’s running

Sudbury riding

The Sudbury riding includes many communities within the City of Greater Sudbury, except the Valley, Chelmsford, Azilda and Onaping, and covers 977 square kilometres. It is a traditionally Liberal riding and voters have elected eight Liberal MPs since 1988.