Greater Sudbury outlines its proof of vaccination policies

As per provincial regulations, anyone over the age of 18 entering an indoor recreation facility, which includes pools, arenas, fitness centres and community halls, is required to provide their vaccination receipt or medical exemption, along with proof of ID. Proof of ID includes a birth certificate, citizenship card, driver’s licence, health card, status card, passport or permanent residence card. Currently, proof of vaccination is not required to enter other municipal facilities.

To show your proof of vaccine, stop at the entrance to check in. City staff will accept digital or paper copies along with government-issued ID. The government of Ontario has announced a QR code scanning process will be available beginning Oct. 22. City staff are preparing to implement this technology and are awaiting additional details from the province to finalize IT requirements and processes. Vaccination receipts must be shown at every visit.

People aged 17 years and younger who are entering the facility solely for the purpose of participating in an indoor organized sport, including training, practices, games and competitions, are not required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. Note that individual sports associations have the ability to take additional measures for the protection of their players, coaches and volunteers. Please review requirements for participation with your local sports association.