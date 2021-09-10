This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Greater Sudbury councillor says he feels 'betrayed' Robert Kirwan calls on Robert Swayze, the city's integrity commissioner, to resign

Article content If it were another time, Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan and Robert Swayze, the city’s integrity commissioner, could meet in a town square, make proclamations and promises, blow kisses to their beloveds, flash their swords at one another and engage in a proper duel.

Article content But in the 21st century, they take to the keyboard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Greater Sudbury councillor says he feels 'betrayed' Back to video In his latest 1,300-word letter to the integrity commissioner — the feud initiated by a complaint filed in July — Kirwan says he feels betrayed. “I don’t think I have ever felt as betrayed by anyone during my entire life as I have been by the integrity commissioner, Mr. Robert Swayze, who has accused me of violating the Code of Conduct for protocols my wife and I follow as administrators of the Valley East Facebook group,” Kirwan says in a letter to Swayze. Kirwan reiterates that managing the nearly 18,000-strong group required two accounts, one under a different name. This is what he explained to Swayze in a recent affidavit. “There are a number of advantages for an admin having two accounts and this is one of the management tools we have found beneficial to maintain standards in our group,” Kirwan says in his most recent letter. He says he is incredulous at the thought he was trying to puppeteer the show from behind the scenes. “Never in a million years would I have ever imagined that by the simple act of her posting under her second account the integrity commissioner would accuse me of colluding with my wife to have her post information supporting me on Facebook,” Kirwan writes. “Never would I have imagined that the integrity commissioner would accuse me of disguising my identity through my wife on our Facebook group. The whole idea makes absolutely no sense. You need conclusive evidence to prove collusion in any situation, and in this case there is no evidence.”

Article content Kirwan calls Swayze’s report absurd and reminds readers his “official duties as a councillor do not include managing the Valley East Facebook group.” The Code of Conduct applies only to councillors who are performing the duties for which they have been elected, the Ward 5 rep says. In a report headed to council next week, Swayze recommends Kirwan be reprimanded “for allowing multiple posts to his Valley East Facebook page containing political statements supporting him, which he knew to be from his wife who disguised her identity as Jessie Timmons, a fictitious person, giving the false impression that such statements were the opinion of the community.” A concerned resident filed a complaint with the integrity commissioner in July. In his report, Swayze says in addition to accusations the Kirwans created a fake Facebook account, the complainant — who asked to remain anonymous — alleges a conflict of interest, arguing the councillor received some kind of benefit from Dario Zulich, the developer behind the Kingsway Entertainment District. Swayze says the councillor “swore a revised affidavit confirming that he received no benefits from Mr. Zulich and that he has never posted under the name Jessie Timmons,” but admitted his wife “used the fictitious name ‘to post items and make comments to keep things operational with Facebook’.” Two years ago to the month, Swayze recommended Kirwan be reprimanded after he found the Ward 5 representative “repeatedly abused and harassed members of the public,” including Tom Price and David Robinson, an economics professor at Laurentian University and current Green Party candidate for Sudbury.

Article content Once again, Swayze has accused Kirwan of violating the Code of Conduct, this time by creating the fake Facebook account. “He claims that by the mere fact my wife has commented on some of my posts, as well as many other posts on the Valley East group under another name; and because I knew she used that other name on the site; and because as an administrator of the site I should have been fully aware of all of her comments; and because I should have known her comments lacked transparency; the fact that I ‘allowed’ her comments to remain on the site is conclusive proof I ‘colluded with my wife’ to contravene section 17 of the code,” Kirwan writes. The councillor says he did not contravene the code since he never tried to hide his identity. “I didn’t disguise myself. My wife used a different identity in a second Facebook account. She cannot be held accountable to the code and I cannot be held accountable for her actions. Again, this whole idea is preposterous,” he says. “When I am functioning as an administrator of the Valley East group, I am not acting in an official capacity as a councillor. (Swayze) is well aware of this since he has already identified in a previous report he issued in September 2019 that the Valley East group is a for-profit group operated as a business by my wife and I. He has stated in his own words the Facebook group is ‘not funded by the city and that it is not a municipal operation.’ Mr. Swayze stated also that I am ‘entitled to operate a business even if my knowledge acquired as a councillor assists in that task’.”

Article content Kirwan says nothing short of an admission of collusion is sufficient evidence. “The only evidence that could be relied upon would be an admission by my wife and/or I to the collusion,” he writes. “And this has been absolutely denied. We are the only people who could provide any evidence of collusion and since there was no collusion on our part, there is no evidence.” Kirwan says he intends to prove the falsehoods behind Swayze’s recommendations. He also calls for the integrity commissioner to retract his report; issue a public apology to Valerie Kirwan; and resign from his position. “Mr. Swayze has committed a gross miscarriage of justice with his allegations against my wife and I. During the council meeting I will provide proof of multiple false and misleading facts and statements being presented by Mr. Swayze in his report,” Kirwan warns. “He has caused irreparable damage to the reputation of my wife, myself and the Valley East Facebook group. Most importantly, he has caused my wife to suffer serious health issues as a result of the negative public reaction to his report. He has violated her right to privacy by improperly releasing personal information in the report and he has himself committed multiple violations of the Code of Conduct complaint protocol. All of this will be proven at the council meeting.” Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. They meet virtually; however, the public is invited to watch along at tinyurl.com/zbmt6b9s. Popcorn is recommended. mkkeown@postmedia.com Twitter: @marykkeown Facebook: @mkkeown 705 674 5271 ext. 505235

