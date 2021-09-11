Glencore's future in Sudbury means going deeper - much deeper - underground

'We have to adapt to make that reality possible or we won’t have a business going forward'

With reserves dwindling at its existing operations, Glencore has staked $1.3 billion on a new mine that will reach more than two kilometres — picture four CN Towers — below the surface.

“We’ve been mining around Sudbury for a long time now,” vice-president Peter Xavier told a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce audience Thursday, as keynote speaker for the group’s AGM. “That means a lot of near-to-surface, easy-to-find deposits are long gone, so the future is very much at depth.”

The deeper ore will fetch the same market price as its near-surface equivalent, he noted, yet is much more costly to access.

“So the way we combat that is to innovate,” he said. “We have to adapt to make that reality possible or we won’t have a business going forward.”

Glencore is now about midway through construction of its Onaping Depth project, which will use an all-electric fleet to collect ore located some 2.5 km below the old Craig Mine.

“One of the unique aspects of Onaping Depth is that it’s going to be 100 per cent battery-equipment driven, from shaft to depth, and that’s a key enabler to the mine becoming economic,” Xavier said.

The VP said there are “huge benefits to not using diesel,” including better air quality for workers and lower costs for ventilation.

Onaping Depth will also feature mine-wide Wi-Fi, allowing for “constant, real-time awareness of what is happening,” noted Xavier.

In the past there was a “big divide between the surface and depths of the mine” in terms of communication, he noted. “It was hard to understand what was going on and get instructions.”

He used the analogy of a hockey coach trying to direct a team from the locker room and only learning between periods how the game is unfolding. “It’s a big difference when you can be on the bench, interacting and making adjustments.”