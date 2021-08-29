This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Giant hogweed a plant Sudburians need to keep their eyes on

Article content From a distance, it’s an impressive plant with its huge, white flower clusters some six feet up in the air in an umbrella pattern.

But with this plant, looks can be deceiving. The sap from its stems, if it gets on human skin and then exposed to sunlight, can produce second-degree burns, scarring, and even eye damage. It's called giant hogweed. Also known as giant cow parsnip, the giant hogweed is a member of the carrot family and is a garden ornamental plant from southeast Asia that is becoming more common in southern and central Ontario. Giant hogweed has the potential to spread rapidly and grows along roadsides, ditches and streams. It can invade old fields and native habitats such as open woodlands. Don't think for a minute that the colder climate of northeastern Ontario will act as a deterrent to giant hogweed. Several years ago, a giant hogweed plant was discovered along a trail in the New Sudbury area and was carefully removed by city staff. Simply cutting off a giant hogweed's flowers is not a method of stopping the plant from spreading as new flowers can develop seven to 10 days later. Identification of a giant hogweed plant can be tricky as several other plants such as common cow parsnip and Queen Anne's lace are quite similar. Giant hogweed plants, however, are taller at about six feet in height and also have many coarse hairs on the stems. The flower head of a giant hogweed plant can also be about a yard wide. The Sudbury Star sought out the expertise of Riley-Ann Schmidt, education liaison with the Invading Species Awareness Program of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters in Peterborough, to provide more information about giant hogweed and how to deal with it. She was provided with six questions. Here are the questions and her responses.

Article content Q) Is the Invading Species Awareness Program getting a lot of inquiries about sightings of the plant this summer? Are some of them coming from the northeast, specifically, Sudbury and Manitoulin districts? A) The Invading species Awareness Program provides the toll-free Invading Species Hotline, 1-800-563-7711, where any suspected report of an invading species across Ontario can be reported. Once you call the hotline you will be directed to leave a voicemail within the voicemail box of the species you are reporting, with the appropriate information. There have been several reports of giant hogweed across Ontario. Many reports come through the early detection and distribution mapping system or EDDMapS, www.eddmaps.org/. Reporting invasive species sightings helps us to better understand the current distributions and understand long term trends and patterns. This also can help to inform municipalities or other governing bodies to undertake management programs to support landowners in managing and controlling invasive species. Schmidt provided a link – bit.ly/2URLzo9 – to a giant hogweed distribution map in North America. Q) Where is giant hogweed a real problem in Ontario right now? A) If you refer to the previous link of the giant hogweed distribution map, it is thoroughly distributed across southern and central Ontario, but has been reported as far north as Kapuskasing, Ont., and as far east in the Ottawa region.

Article content Q) I understand that the seeds from this plant can spread far and wide and thousands are produced per plant. A) Giant hogweed seeds may take several years to germinate and are viable in the soil for up to 15 years. During the first year, the plant produces a rosette of leaves up to one-metre high. After two to five years, the plant produces flowers. Giant hogweed flowers once in its lifetime, unless the flower clusters are damaged before opening. Once the plant produces seeds it dies. Each plant can produce up to 120,000 winged seeds (typically 50,000). Seeds dropped in streams can float for three days. They can move long distances via water in ditches and streams. Seeds can also be spread up to 10 metres by the wind. Q) What are the telltale signs a plant is giant hogweed? A) Some key ID features of giant hogweed are as follows: Can grow 2.5-2m in height.

Large, white umbrella-shaped flower clusters 30 to 90 cm across, made up of 50 to 150 small flower clusters.

Prominently spiked edges Up to 1.5 metres long.

Leaflets grow right out of each side of main stem, with no leaf stalk.

Thick hollow stem, 5-15 cm thick, and has prominent purple blotches with distinct coarse hairs.

Biennial (lives for two years) or perennial (lives longer than two years). There are a number of plants that look very similar to giant hogweed, such as cow parsnip, Purplestem angelica, woodland angelica, valerian, lovage, and queen anne’s-lace (also known as wild carrot). However, these plants are not nearly as large as a mature giant hogweed, which grows up to 5.5 metres tall under ideal conditions. The white flower clusters resemble those of queen anne’s-lace, but tend to be more widely spaced and can form a flower-head almost one metre wide.

Article content Q) What should someone do if they suspect a plant is giant hogweed? A) There are a few things you can do if you suspect you have seen giant hogweed on your property or in your community: Call the invading species hotline! 1-800-563-7711.

Create a sighting report via EDDMaps: www.eddmaps.org.

Alert your local municipality or township if found on municipal land.

If you have giant hogweed on your property, it is recommended that you hire a professional exterminator to remove it. The plant will be removed safely and as few seeds as possible will be spread. Q) How is a giant hogweed plant disposed of and who should do the removal work? When is the best time of year to remove one? A) If you have giant hogweed on your property, it is recommended that you hire a professional exterminator to remove it. The plant will be removed safely and as few seeds as possible will be spread. Reducing a large population of giant hogweed will take a long-term commitment. The guide to Best Management Practices for Giant Hogweed describes the most effective and environmentally safe control practices for this species. For the disposal of giant hogweed: Do Not Burn. Do Not Compost. Carefully remove flower heads from stems and place them in black plastic bags. Make sure not to drop any seeds while you are doing this. Seal the bags tightly and leave them in direct sunlight for about a week. Allow stems and roots to dry out thoroughly before disposing of them. Call your municipality to find out if bags containing Giant hogweed can be sent to your local municipal landfill site. The best time to remove the plant is in late April or early May. It is usually less than 30 cm tall, easier to dig up, and more susceptible to herbicides at this time of year. It is also cooler in the spring than in the summer so wearing protective clothing is more comfortable. It is recommended you hire a professional exterminator to remove giant hogweed, as it is noxious and dangerous to manage without the proper PPE. For more information on giant hogweed, its management, and similar species, please visit our website, bit.ly/3kwc1MS. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

