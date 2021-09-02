Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is reminding the public about the ombudsman of Ontario. As the provincial watchdog, his office can help you settle problems or complaints with provincial government organizations, administrative tribunals, municipalities, universities, school boards, child protection services, French-language services and so forth.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The ombudsman can review and investigate your complaint or connect you with the appropriate officials. The office can also attempt to resolve your issue and make recommendations on ways to improve, or it can recommend constructive changes.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gelinas reminds constituents about the ombudsman Back to video

The office cannot take sides in disputes, overturn decisions made by elected officials or set public policy. It cannot provide legal advice or representation, but staff members do advocate for fairness.

To bring forward your complaint, give them a call, fill in a complaint form and send it electronically from their website. You can also write your complaint in letter form. Your complaint can be kept confidential.

There is no charge for their service. To learn more about the ombudsman, go to ombudsman.on.ca.