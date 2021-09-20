French River resident charged in neighbour dispute
A 27-year-old French River resident was charged following a neighbour dispute on Edna Street in Noelville on Sept. 16, Nipissing West OPP said in a release.
Officers from the local detachment responded at 9:24 a.m., police said, and they arrested Montana Jacques-Hill, who faces one count of uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.
Jacques-Hill was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Oct. 20.
