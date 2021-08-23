French River fire suspicious: OPP
Nipissing West OPP continued their investigation Monday into a fire in French River last Thursday that the police service considers to be suspicious.
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m., along with members of the OPP Crime Unit and French River Fire Department, to an active fire on Highway 64.
The fire, deemed to be suspicious in nature, caused damage to lumber with an estimated value of more than $10,000.
The investigation continued Monday with assistance of the North East Region OPP Forensic Identification Service and the Ontario Fire Marshall.
Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
