Four Sudbury bus routes cancelled, one class dismissed due to COVID-19

Grade 6 students at R.L. Beattie have been asked to self-isolate due to a possible exposure

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium announced on Tuesday that bus route L812 has been cancelled until further notice.

Route L812 affects students at R.L. Beattie Public School and Algonquin Public School.

“This driver has been directed to self-isolate by Public Health (Sudbury and Districts) due to a COVID-19 exposure on his elementary PM run,” the consortium posted on social media.

“Due to driver shortage, the remainder of the route cannot be covered by the company.”

The consortium added that there are other bus route cancellations due to COVID-19 exposures.

These include the morning secondary run on route N513 and the afternoon secondary run on route N510 affecting St. Charles College students, and the morning run on route N458 affecting R.L. Beattie Public School students.

The Rainbow District School Board reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student at R.L. Beattie Public School on Sept. 13.

The student is currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

“There is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 at the school at this time,” the board said in a release.

“In an abundance of caution, by direction of public health, staff and students in the grade six class in room 200 have been asked to self-isolate, regardless of vaccination status.”

All students on bus routes N458 and L812 have also been asked to self-isolate.

The school board also advised the consortium that students from Algonquin Road Public School on bus route L812 are required to self-isolate due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

“There is no confirmed case of COVID-19 at Algonquin Road Public School at this time,” the board said.

Both schools remain open for in-person learning.

Parents and guardians are reminded that simply passing by an infected person in the hallway is not considered close contact, and the risk of spreading the virus this way is extremely low.

