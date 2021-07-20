A St. Charles resident is among four people charged in a Sturgeon Falls drug bust.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

West Nipissing OPP said crime unit members executed a search warrant this past Thursday at residence on Arthur Street, with assistance from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Greater Sudbury Police.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four charged in Sturgeon Falls drug bust Back to video

“A search of the residence led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl in blue, green and purple, bear spray, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and Canadian currency,” the OPP said in a release.

Dakota Pellerin, 21, from St. Charles, was charged with possession of an opioid, along with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Also charged with possession of an opioid were Sturgeon Falls residents Maxime Emond, 35, and Cassandra Puskas, 31.

Savion Comrie, 18, from Brampton, is charged with possessing an opioid for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Comrie appeared in bail court on Friday.

The other three are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Sturgeon Falls on Sept. 2.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca