Former Sudbury man can't stay out of trouble
Cleis Neveau, now living in Brantford, injured friends while under house arrest
A former Sudbury man with what a Brantford judge called a “highly aggravating” record for physical violence, was sentenced to nine months in jail for getting into an alcohol-fuelled fight where he severely injured two other men.
“You’ve had 11 prior convictions for assault,” Justice Colette Good reminded Cleis Neveau, 34. “You’ve been on probation numerous times. You’ve had opportunities.”
In February, Neveau was serving a conditional sentence handed down by a Sudbury judge that included keeping the peace and not drinking, when he attacked two men he had been drinking with at a Grey Street residence in Brantford.
Neveau threw one man against a wall and kneed him in the head and the chest. When the other man tried to intervene, Neveau threw that man into a door, breaking the door.
He choked both of the men nearly unconscious, broke one man’s nose and knocked out several of his teeth.
When police arrived on the scene, Neveau kicked an officer and spit on him.
In Ontario Court recently, Neveau pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with choking, and assault police.
The violent attack took place just 35 days after the Sudbury judge agreed to allow Neveau to serve a nine-month sentence conditionally, meaning he was to be on a form of house arrest and not take illegal drugs or drink.
That sentence was due to a violent reaction Neveau had in Sudbury in January 2020 when he took an unknown drug and broke into a woman’s house, hid in her basement, jumped on a parked vehicle before ripping off a windshield wiper, stood on the roof of another car and grabbed its bumper, getting dragged on the road, and assaulted two people with a chair.
When Greater Sudbury Police arrived and tried to arrest him, it took six officers to restrain the man.
He was taken to hospital where, after showing no vital signs, he was resuscitated.
After the Brantford attacks, Neveau’s conditional sentence collapsed and he was jailed.
His defence lawyer, John Raftery, urged the judge to consider the time he had been incarcerated before coming to trial as “time served” but Good refused to allow Neveau to count his time twice.
“I appreciate that he’s been in custody but why would I allow him to serve this sentence alongside a conditional sentence?” Good asked.
Counting the time twice, she said, would be a “slap in the face” to the police officers who were spit on in the midst of a global pandemic.
Good acknowledged Neveau’s abusive family history that included alcoholism, drug use and violence.
Neveau himself started drinking at the age of eight, was physically and psychologically abused and started using cocaine at 17.
But “you’re not a child anymore,” the judge told Neveau.
“You have past demons that are hard to control but, as a 35-year-old man, it is your responsibility to control them.”
She said Neveau had irreparably harmed his two friends.
One had to borrow money to fix his knocked out teeth and became a reclusive shut-in. The other had two black eyes, blurred vision for weeks and has experienced nightmares about the attack.
“They thought of you as a friend.”
Good said her sentence was extremely lenient.
“I’m not going to exceed what the Crown has asked for but, with this record, it could easily have justified a penitentiary sentence.”
The judge ordered Neveau to maintain a three-year probation period after his release – the longest that can be ordered – and have no contact with his victims.
She also ordered a free-standing restitution order for Neveau to repay the $8,606 it cost to fix his victim’s teeth and a second order of $1,800 for damage that was done to the property.
