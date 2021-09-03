Former Sudbury man can't stay out of trouble

Cleis Neveau, now living in Brantford, injured friends while under house arrest

A former Sudbury man with what a Brantford judge called a “highly aggravating” record for physical violence, was sentenced to nine months in jail for getting into an alcohol-fuelled fight where he severely injured two other men.

“You’ve had 11 prior convictions for assault,” Justice Colette Good reminded Cleis Neveau, 34. “You’ve been on probation numerous times. You’ve had opportunities.”

In February, Neveau was serving a conditional sentence handed down by a Sudbury judge that included keeping the peace and not drinking, when he attacked two men he had been drinking with at a Grey Street residence in Brantford.

Neveau threw one man against a wall and kneed him in the head and the chest. When the other man tried to intervene, Neveau threw that man into a door, breaking the door.

He choked both of the men nearly unconscious, broke one man’s nose and knocked out several of his teeth.

When police arrived on the scene, Neveau kicked an officer and spit on him.

In Ontario Court recently, Neveau pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with choking, and assault police.

The violent attack took place just 35 days after the Sudbury judge agreed to allow Neveau to serve a nine-month sentence conditionally, meaning he was to be on a form of house arrest and not take illegal drugs or drink.

That sentence was due to a violent reaction Neveau had in Sudbury in January 2020 when he took an unknown drug and broke into a woman’s house, hid in her basement, jumped on a parked vehicle before ripping off a windshield wiper, stood on the roof of another car and grabbed its bumper, getting dragged on the road, and assaulted two people with a chair.