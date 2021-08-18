Former Soldier of Odin in Sudbury running for office
Justin L. Smith wants to be the next MP for Huron-Bruce
Article content
A former member of the Soldiers of Odin in Sudbury says he’s running as an independent candidate in Huron-Bruce for the Sept. 20 federal election.
Advertisement
Article content
Justin L. Smith, 33, now manages a used furniture charity shop in Goderich.
Former Soldier of Odin in Sudbury running for office Back to video
In the last federal election, he was the official agent for the People’s Party of Canada candidate Kevin Klerks. Now his friend Klerks is his official agent. Smith is collecting the required 100 signatures to be nominated to get on the ballot.
Conservative Ben Lobb now holds Huron-Bruce, a rural riding in southwest Ontario located off Lake Huron. He’s running again, seeking a fifth consecutive term.
Smith acknowledged in an interview his views are “controversial,” which he said is because “most people are on the political left and I’m whether it would be centre or right of centre.”
He’s generally against government telling people what to do. For example, he opposes COVID-19 pandemic orders to wear a face mask, he opposes a carbon tax, saying climate has always been changeable and “carbon is a wonderful plant food.”
“If a person wants to support something, anything, then that person will but it shouldn’t be forced for everyone,” his online platform says.
He stepped into controversy in 2017 as a member of the Soldiers of Odin in Sudbury. A petition circulated to oust the group from working at a Sudbury soup kitchen – the Blue Door Soup Kitchen in the Samaritan Centre – given the anti-immigrant views of the group when founded in Finland in 2015.
Sudbury Against Fascism prepared an open letter and the online petition, aimed at expelling the Soldiers of Odin from volunteering at the Blue Door Soup Kitchen.
Advertisement
Article content
“The (Soldiers of Odin) are a vile cancer in our society, but they have recognized there are hungry people who need to be fed,” the letter said. “Fortunately, we do not need a racist gang to do that! Sudbury Against Fascism will be putting up our own volunteers at the Soup Kitchen, and we call on others to volunteer with us as well …
“Racism and bigotry have no place in our communities. Thank you for standing against racism and oppression by clearly stating that the Soldiers of Odin have no place at the Soup Kitchen.”
Smith said he liked that members were “feeding the homeless and picking up discarded needles.”
He became its Northern Ontario and Sudbury presidents after the soup kitchen controversy.
In a letter to The Star at the time, Smith, defended the group.
“We are not racists or anti anyone,” Smith wrote. “If you get along, we have nothing against you. We’re not fascists either because real fascists are for strong autocratic or dictatorial control, which we’re not.
“Google is the bathroom wall of the Internet because anyone can post anything so don’t take everything you see to heart. Feel free to reach out to us if you want to know more or just to get to know us.”
The Canadian group split from the founding group in 2017 and members distanced themselves from its racist origins, but further indications of anti-Muslim sentiments continued to arise and Facebook banned the group for a time, a Georgetown University fact sheet says. The fact sheet says the group is sometimes known as Sons of Odin, but Smith said he disagrees with that and some other parts of the fact sheet.
Advertisement
Article content
“I thought it was great and then over time I said well, these are bad guys, they’re all racist and white supremacists and all that (he said he was hearing). I definitely never saw any of that from the inside.”
When he left school in Sudbury he left the group, he said. He maintains no one belonging to the Soldiers of Odin in Canada at that time was racist.
His views on newcomers in Canada: “I’m all for it, with a caveat: I’m definitely OK with everybody, as long as they benefit our country.” He said “we’re all the same.”
He agrees with bringing Afghan refugees to Canada now that the Taliban now control Afghanistan.
“I would also like to see bringing in refugees from South Africa. I’ve noticed our government’s pretty set on ‘no’ from there. But then again, they’re white,” he said.
Asked to explain, he said the Liberal government seems to prefer to let in refugees who aren’t white. He said he feels admission to Canada should be based on need, not race.
with files from Postmedia
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar