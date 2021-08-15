Flour Mill Community Farm to hold open house

It goes Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Social Planning Council of Sudbury is celebrating the 5th growing season at their Flour Mill Community Farm site with a public event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The organization’s youth employment program uses urban agriculture as a tool for employment and life-skills development for young people aged 15-18, often from equity-seeking populations.

Since its establishment as Sudbury’s first urban farm in 2017, the Social Planning Council of Sudbury and the YMCA have helped to secure summer jobs through this project for more than 30 young people who have produced thousands of pounds of food for the community.

“The different cohorts of youth have been working so hard year after year to keep the urban farm up and running,” Fionna Tough, coordinator for the Flour Mill Community Farm, said in a release. “This year we have 16 young people working at the farm, two of them being former youth workers who have returned for a second year in mentorship positions.

“The youth would love to see the public at the event to show off the fruits of their labour this season.”

In addition to youth-led farm tours at the event, the youth will have a market booth set up to provide visitors a chance to purchase some of the ecological veggies being grown at the farm.

The event will follow COVID-19 safety measures and will require all attendees to wear a mask.

The Flour Mill Community Farm is located next to the Ryan Heights Playground, behind the Ryan Heights housing complex.

For more information, contact flourmillcommunityfarm@spcsudbury.ca and/or cverrilli@spcsudbury.ca.

