Fisher named super of Rainbow schools

Lesley Fisher assumed her new duties Sept. 1.

“A respected educator with the board, Lesley Fisher has held a number of positions of added responsibility in elementary schools and at the system level,” Bruce Bourget, the board’s director of education, said in a release. “With her tremendous knowledge and experience, she is well prepared to assume her new role, which will include instructional leadership from kindergarten to Grade 6, as well as health and safety.”

Fisher said she is looking forward to her new duties.

“Public education opens doors, giving students opportunities to achieve their personal best,” she said. “It is a privilege to contribute to Rainbow Schools where truth and reconciliation, mental health and well-being, equity and inclusion, and student success are as important as reading, writing and math, the foundation for all learning.”

A classroom teacher since 1993, Lesley Fisher taught a variety of grades in both the French Immersion and English programs before becoming a school administrator.

She joined Rainbow District School Board in 2004 after five years as a vice-principal with the Algoma District School Board.

Fisher was principal of Princess Anne Public School and Jessie Hamilton Public School before becoming the first Principal of the new Walden Public School in Lively. She also served as principal of two French Immersion schools in New Sudbury, Carl A. Nesbitt Public School and Ernie Checkeris Public School.