Fire evacuees charged with attempted murder in Sudbury make court appearances

The fire evacuees charged with attempted murder for an attack at the Laurentian University campus last week both wanted the same Sudbury lawyer to represent them.

When Elijah Keeper, 24, was asked Thursday during video bail remand court if he had a lawyer, he replied “Denis Michel.”

Michel, who was one of the lawyers attending the virtual court at the Sudbury Courthouse, was quick to respond.

“I did look into the matter, but I already represent another party charged in the same offence,” said the lawyer.

Michel then offered to assist Keeper in finding another lawyer and invited him to call his office later in the day.

Keeper then asked if he could have his charge transferred to a court in northwestern Ontario.

“If I transfer my charge to Kenora, will that work?” he asked.

Michel told Keeper that a plea of guilt would have to occur first for that to happen.

Keeper was then remanded in custody with a return video bail remand court date of Aug. 19 set.

The other man, Kieffer Quill, 29, appeared shortly after and he was remanded in custody to the same date.

Michel said his partner, Danielle Vincent, will be representing Quill. He said the two-week adjournment was needed “for disclosure, reviewing it, and meeting with Quill at the (Sudbury) jail.”

A 17-year-old male, who is also facing an attempted murder charge concerning the incident, meanwhile, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Details about his current status in custody are not known.

Keeper and the teen are also facing three counts each of breach of probation and fail to comply with an undertaking.

Greater Sudbury Police say they responded to an assault complaint on the Laurentian University campus about 1 a.m. July 29 and found an unconscious 27-year-old man in a wooded area.

The man was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the victim and the accused are fire evacuees from the Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

The incident was isolated and targeted and the involved individuals were known to each other, according to police, so there was no threat to the general public.

