Feds to spend $7.4 million to build 28 affordable homes in Sudbury
'This investment will quickly add new affordable homes to the region's housing stock'
The federal government will spend $7.4 million – or about $264,000 per unit – to create about 28 new affordable homes in Greater Sudbury.
The homes will support people in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic, the government said in a release Tuesday.
“The ongoing pandemic reminds us that nothing is more important than a home,” said Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre. “Hard-working middle-class families in Nickel Belt-Greater Sudbury deserve a safe and affordable place to call their own, where they can thrive and spend more time with their loved ones.
“This investment will quickly add new affordable homes to the region’s housing stock, that is not just energy-efficient (but) also accessible … and of good quality.”
Serre and fellow Liberal Paul Lefebvre, the MP for Sudbury, made the funding announcement, along with Mayor Brian Bigger and Adam Vaughan, the Spadina-Fort York MP and Parliamentary Secretary to Ahmed Hussen, the minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
“We have seen how COVID-19 has worsened existing housing and homelessness challenges and without urgent action by the Government of Canada, the pandemic could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness,” Lefebvre said. “Creating housing rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our government.
“This new funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country, including here in Sudbury. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable individuals and families.”
The money will come from the government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, or RHI. The government said it created a national strategy to build hundreds of thousands of units and provide affordable housing to people across the country.
In its initial round, with funding of $1 billion announced in October 2020, the RHI exceeded its original target of 3,000 permanent, affordable housing units and achieved 4,700 units nationally, the government said.
As a result, Ottawa announced another $1.5 billion for RHI to create 4,500 new units of permanent, affordable housing across the country.
The Liberal government said the money will create thousands of jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and strengthen communities “while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.”
“I am sincerely grateful for this investment from the federal government,” said Mayor Bigger. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had wide, sweeping impacts on the quality of life for individuals and families throughout Canada, including here in Greater Sudbury.
“Strong communities require a foundation of security and comfort, and today’s funding announcement is a collective step in the right direction to provide transitional housing options for our most vulnerable residents.”
Quick facts
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation delivers the RHI under the National Housing Strategy, a 10-year, $72-billion plan. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support. Based on feedback from stakeholders, CMHC has introduced new flexibilities to RHI, including:
– Program applicants will be eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular if the units can be built within 12 months.
– Non-profits will now have an opportunity to demonstrate they have the financial capacity to support units without government subsidy (self-funded).
– Cities will have a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).
– At least 25 per cent of the new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.
– The RHI will continue to prioritize proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations as needed.
– The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.
