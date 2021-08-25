The federal NDP candidates for the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings have made a pledge to look out for seniors in Greater Sudbury.

The party vowed to end for-profit long-term care and committed to a care guarantee for seniors, families, and workers.

Federal NDP candidates commit to helping seniors in Sudbury area

“In Sudbury, seniors in long-term care and their families suffered terribly during this COVID crisis,” said Sudbury NDP candidate Nadia Verrelli.

“We cannot stand by and let this happen again. Justin Trudeau took no action to help northern families, but the NDP will. We’ll take out the profit and invest in quality care for seniors.”

Both candidates were critical of Trudeau’s decision to vote with the Conservatives to keep profit-driven long-term care.

They accused him of failing to deliver on a commitment to establish national standards and hold big corporations accountable.

“Even today, the Trudeau Liberals are siding with the same corporations that profited from the pain and suffering of seniors and their families,” said Nickel Belt NDP candidate Andréane Chénier.

“Under Trudeau, nothing will change. It’s time to put seniors and their families first, allowing them to retire in financial security and dignity.”

Canadians living and working in for-profit long-term care homes were hit hard during the pandemic.

“Residents in for-profit facilities experienced much higher infection rates and more deaths than those in non-profit and public facilities,” said the joint statement.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to develop national care standards with accountability measures and to boost wages and support for long-term care workers.