Federal government loans almost $18M for seniors rental housing in Coniston
Construction to begin immediately
The federal government announced more than $17 million in funding on Tuesday to help build more rental housing for seniors in the Sudbury region.
Provided through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the $17.95 million low-cost insured loan will go towards constructing a new multi-residential rental building targeted to seniors located at 11 Elm St. in Coniston.
The project, developed by the Coniston Non-profit Seniors Housing Corporation (CNSHC), will provide 55 affordable rental units as part of a five-storey building.
“The citizens of Coniston believed in this concept from the very beginning, nine years ago,” said Les Lisk, president of the Coniston housing group.
“Always supportive, patient, and determined, residents of this town know how important this building is for our future.”
The Coniston Non-profit Seniors Housing Corporation said construction of the rental housing property is to begin immediately and it is expected to be completed by the end of July 2022.
The City of Greater Sudbury gave the corporation 17 acres of land on which to build the property, and the loan from the federal government will be paid back as a 50-year mortgage.
“It is imperative that we ensure quality, affordable, and accessible housing units are available to our aging population living in Greater Sudbury,” said Mayor Brian Bigger.
“Thanks to the efforts of the Coniston Non-Profit Seniors Housing Corporation, our community will soon have an increased inventory of housing units that future tenants can call home. As a proud supporter of this new construction, I am confident this project will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our region.”
The project received funding through CMHC’s Rental Construction Financing initiative. This National Housing Strategy program supports rental housing construction projects to encourage a stable supply of rental housing for middle-class families in expensive housing markets.
“A stable supply of rental housing is critical to ensure that more Canadians have access to housing that meets their need and that they can afford,” the federal government said in a release.
“This is a great option for middle-class Canadians who are experiencing affordability pressure in many markets with high home prices and lack of rental supply.”
Through this program, the federal government is encouraging the construction of more than 71,000 new rental housing units across the country.
Launched in April 2017, the program has generated significant interest in the industry. The program now totals $25.75 billion in low-cost loans.
“By providing financing for new housing builds like we have for 11 Elm St. here in Coniston, our government is taking action not only to increase the supply of new developments, but to also provide housing options that are closer to jobs, services and amenities for seniors here in Greater Sudbury,” said Nickel Belt’s Liberal MP Marc Serre, whose riding includes Coniston.
