The victim of Monday’s fatal collision on Highway 144 last resided in southern Ontario.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased, as they are still trying to contact family members.

Fatal crash victim lived outside region

OPP spokesperson Rob Lewis did specify Tuesday, however, that the victim is a 39-year-old man, with no obvious connection to this region.

“His last known address is from a month ago, in southern Ontario,” Lewis said. “Prior to that, our records show he had five different addresses across the country but not in Northern Ontario.”

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred halfway between Cartier and the Windy Lake Motel.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions for the next six hours or so, with traffic rerouted along Old Cartier Road.

Lewis said members of the the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team continue to investigate the incident regarding cause of the crash.

“Our TIME unit is still analyzing everything to see if there was any mechanical issue versus human.”

A post-mortem will also be conducted, he said, “to see if there was any reason for it human-wise,” although a time and place had not been set for this examination as of early Tuesday afternoon.

“There was a question of whether it would be in Sudbury or Toronto, the last I heard,” said Lewis. “That’s up to the chief coroner.”

Weather would not have been a factor in the collision, as it was clear and sunny at the time, said Lewis, nor do police believe the engineering of the road was a factor.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca