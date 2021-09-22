This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content With a Liberal minority government the outcome of Monday’s federal election, what’s ahead for the Nickel Belt and Sudbury ridings when it comes to Ottawa lending a helping, funding hand?

Article content With two Liberal MPs headed to Parliament Hill on the government – incumbent Marc Serre in Nickel Belt and newly elected Liberal Viviane Lapointe in Sudbury – what local community leaders want to see the new government focus on when it comes to the Nickel Capital covers a wide range of topics. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Expectations high for Sudbury area's newly elected MPs Back to video “Certainly, for the business community, our members’ messages (during the election) were very detailed,” said Neil Milner, chairman of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, which has more than 700 members. “We want the government to support business as the pandemic begins to end and the economy starts to move forward again.” Milner said another concern is that businesses can move ahead more easily through government recognizing and eliminating “red tape” that presents challenges to a return to normal. Another issue is having businesses to re-open fully, said the chairman. “For the businesses that are able to re-open, we want to make sure the workforce is there to support them,” said Milner. “There are both short-term and long-term issues. With the (skilled) trades, it takes a lot longer. It takes time for people to go to school and complete their apprenticeships. “As for the short term, our members are finding it difficult to get the staff to allow them to re-open to the extent they can.” Milner said the chamber is also looking “for continued support from our current MPs … to continue to support Sudbury businesses and recognize that businesses – the drivers of the economy – are supported over the next term, however long it is.”

Article content Mayor Brian Bigger has several top priorities he wants Ottawa to help the city with, the two big ones a local application for $7.4 million in capital funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for a 40-bed, short-term transitional addiction treatment centre, and a federal exemption for an unsanctioned or temporary supervised drug consumption site (while work continues on a stand-alone supervised consumption site) being sought by Public Health Sudbury and Districts. Both projects have already received the backing of city council. Bigger said the unsanctioned, supervised safe consumption site would have an annual operating cost of about $1.2 million. “That is one of the things at the top of the list – getting it approved and up as soon as possible,” he said. The mayor said that while the federal government would fund the capital cost of building the addiction treatment facility, it would be the province that would cover the estimated $2.2 million in annual operating costs. The proposed facility would see 16 hours per day of supervision by medical and clinical staff and be co-ordinated by Health Sciences North. “So, the provincial government funds the annual operating costs and we are hoping the federal government funds the capital,” said Bigger. “We are hoping to move forward with that. The final location is something we are trying to solidify … “In my mind, think of the Kirkwood facility (near Laurentian University). It’s a clinical setting. People are not coming and going … We’re hoping to move forward with that.”

Article content John Lappa/Sudbury Star Bigger said the need for a treatment facility and a safe consumption site is urgent in Sudbury. “It’s not a secret we have the highest per capita death rate due to tainted street drugs,” he said. “Regardless of whatever party came in (to power Monday), the support staff with any government are still in place … We have taken a pro-active approach and are waiting for a response from the federal government.” A third priority for the mayor involves post-secondary education, specifically federal support to ensure the future of the financially troubled Laurentian University, which is involved in Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) proceedings, and the proposed establishment of a francophone university at the University of Sudbury site on the Laurentian campus. “The other thing we especially need in Sudbury is the need for strong, independent and self-sustaining post-secondary institutions and learning opportunities in Greater Sudbury,” he said. “Clearly, I’m talking about Laurentian University and the CCAA process. “Included in that, the federal government has stated the importance of strong, self-sustaining universities. I think everyone was pleased to learn of the independence of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. Many people are very interested in the University of Sudbury – francophone and Indigenous learning – certainly what may have been lost up to this point.” Other areas where funding help from Ottawa would be very welcome, said the mayor, include the proposed Junction East project housing a library and art gallery in the downtown, and municipal infrastructure renewal.

Article content Bigger said the Nickel Capital should do well with the two Liberal MPs elected on Monday, as was the case working with Serre and former Sudbury Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre in recent years. “I think it’s a good thing we have Marc Serre and Viviane Lapointe (as local MPs),” he said. “We are very fortunate to have two representatives with the government in power. We have done well with Marc and Paul with many significant projects in the community contributed to in the past. I look forward to the next few years and working with Viviane and Marc.” Local climate activist Sophia Mathur is relieved the Conservatives did not win Monday’s election because in her view that would have likely meant an end to the federal carbon tax, which the Trudeau Liberals instituted. SunMedia “It pretty much would have sucked,” she said. “A lot of the work I did when I was younger, that would be lost. It’s very hard to build a dialogue and co-operation.” Mathur said that while she tries not to be partisan when it comes to politics, she said she spoke to the two winning candidates during the election and they also attended local climate change events. “It’s good to have people in office and people I know I can talk to about the climate crisis,” she said. Mathur said she and other local climate activists plan to continue speaking out in the community about addressing climate change and reminding politicians there is a lot more that can be done to address the issue. “I really hope they continue to take action on the climate crisis and do more for our future,” she said.

Article content The numbers Nickel Belt Here are the official Elections Canada results for the Nickel Belt riding, 208 of 209 polls reporting, as of Tuesday. Some 2,500 mail-in ballots have yet to be added. Marc Serre – Liberal (incumbent) – 16,445 votes (34.3 per cent) Andreane Chenier – New Democratic Party – 13,205 (27.5 per cent) Charles Humphrey – Conservative Party of Canada – 13,044 (27.2 per cent) David Hobbs – People’s Party of Canada – 4,456 (9.3 per cent) Craig Gravelle – Green Party of Canada – 839 (1.7 per cent) Voter turnout: 47,989 out of 77,823 registered voters (61.66 per cent). The 47,989 does not include voters who registered on election day. The Nickel Belt riding has a population of 93,772. Sudbury Here are the official Elections Canada results for the Sudbury riding, 219 of 220 polls reporting, as of Tuesday. No figure is available for mail-in ballots that have yet to be added. Viviane Lapointe – Liberal – 15,217 votes (34.2 per cent) Nadia Verrilli – New Democratic Party – 13,148 votes (29.6 per cent) Ian Symington – Conservative Party of Canada – 12,364 votes (27.8 per cent) Colette Methe – People’s Party of Canada – 2,684 votes (6.0 per cent) David Robinson – Green Party of Canada – 943 votes (2.1 per cent) David Popsecu – Independent – 108 votes (0.2 per cent) Voter turnout: 44,464 out of 74,386 registered voters (59.77 per cent) The 44,464 does not include voters who registered on election day. The Sudbury riding has a population of 91,532. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

