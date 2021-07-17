Excitement for Junction East growing, city says

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The city is progressing with all of its large projects, including The Junction projects that will transform the downtown skyline, Ian Wood, executive director of strategic initiatives, communications and citizen services, told councillors this week.

While Place des Arts has made great progress and should be open to the public later this year, the two marquee projects are just starting to take shape.

But despite the delays, the Junction East is coming along well, Wood said.

“We’re at a point where the project is coming together,” he told councillors.

While there is still no building, Wood said there has been significant progress since council approved the vision for the Junction East project three years ago. For one thing, a prominent site has been selected — between Shaughnessy and Paris streets, where the parking lot is adjacent to the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

“That move triggered potential partnerships with the STC and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association,” Wood said. “Discussions and work with these two groups has gone very well.”

Wood said public consultations have revealed “a lot of enthusiasm for the project.” He commented that in his discussions with others, there is a sense the Junction East could become a valuable community hub.

“We’re hearing more and more each day about potential interconnections and the ways in which this project could leverage other projects or lead to other considerations within the downtown, in terms of pathways and connections,” Wood said.