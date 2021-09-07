Espanola traffic stop leads to several charges

Article content

An 18-year-old M’Chigeeng First Nation resident is facing several charges after a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Espanola early Tuesday morning, the Manitoulin OPP said in a release.

Officers were conducting traffic enforcement around 4:30 a.m. when they spotted a blue car travelling southbound on the highway “in an erratic manner.”

Police stopped the car and spoke with the driver, Isaiah Anwhatin, before laying charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, drive motor vehicle — no licence, fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and fail to have insurance card

Anwhatin was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Tuesday.

