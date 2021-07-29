This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Endangered rattler may have been spotted in Sudbury area

Endangered rattler may have been spotted in Sudbury area Earlier this month, a contractor came across an apparent Massasauga rattlesnake in the Cartier area

Article content The province’s only venomous snake has been documented before in the Long Lake area of Sudbury but a recent sighting — if confirmed — would place the rattler some 50 kilometres north of its known range.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Earlier this month, a contractor came across an apparent Massasauga rattlesnake in the Cartier area. The individual shared the news with the company they were working for and an alert was circulated among staff. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Endangered rattler may have been spotted in Sudbury area Back to video “The snake was crossing the road so the person who sighted it had a good look at it for identification,” according to a post from the Sudbury Fresh Air Group, which organizes outdoor excursions. “Although it is not the first report of the snake in this area, sightings are not frequent.” The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks said it had not received a report of a rattler in Cartier, nor would it expect to find one there, based on data collected so far. “The northern extent of the species’ range extends north from Parry Sound to the area just south of Sudbury and west along the northeastern shore of Lake Huron,” said ministry spokesperson Gary Wheeler. “Presently, the Massasauga is not known to occur north of Highway 17 or in the Cartier area.” jpg, SU Wheeler said anyone who does encounter one of these snakes — or any species at risk, for that matter — should submit their sightings to the Natural Heritage Information Centre, where conservation-related data is stored and analyzed. “Public reporting of species at risk helps us track and monitor these species across Ontario,” Wheeler said in a message to The Star. “The submission of sightings is especially important in areas where the species is less common and may not have been previously documented, including in the Sudbury area.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Observations should be accompanied with photographs whenever possible, he said, to assist in verification of the species. Many alleged sightings of Massasaugas actually turn out to be a non-venomous snake that has similar markings and can imitate the deadlier reptile. “It is possible that the snake observed in the Cartier area was a milksnake, which is known to occur slightly further north than the Massasauga and has a similar blotchy pattern,” said Wheeler. The milksnake “will also vibrate its tail when threatened or handled, which can sound similar to the sound of a Massasauga’s rattle, particularly when the tail comes into contact with dry vegetation.” Given these characteristics, “it is quite common to misidentify milksnakes as Massasaugas, even in cases where the snake was observed closely,” he said. “Again, photos submitted to the NHIC assist with the verification process.” Former Science North staffer Franco Mariotti, who often visits Massasauga Provincial Park (where the rattler definitely resides), said the best way to differentiate between the two — since the rattle is often hard to see, and can also fall off — is by the contours of their noggins. “The Massasauga has a diamond-shaped head but the milksnake just goes straight from the body to the head,” he said. While climate change is causing some species to expand their range, Wheeler said there is no present indication that this is occurring with the Massasauga.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “In Ontario, the Massasauga occurs in four distinct areas: along the eastern shore of Georgian Bay, on the northern Bruce Peninsula, in Wainfleet Bog on the Niagara Peninsula and in the Ojibway Prairie complex in the Town of LaSalle and City of Windsor,” he said. The rattler was last assessed by the province’s Committee on the Status of Species at Risk in 2013 and remains protected through Ontario’s Endangered Species Act. Harming or harassing the species is forbidden, and their habitat is protected from damage and destruction. “Under the act, it is also illegal to collect these species from the wild, or to buy, trade or sell them,” noted Wheeler. The latest report on the indigenous rattler by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada suggests the species is only becoming scarcer as time goes by, and more threats occur. The Massasauga is “believed to be in decline across much of its range, particularly in areas with high human population densities and road networks,” said Wheeler. With Highway 69 now being expanded through the heart of rattler country, concerns for the species’ survival have only grown. “Roads, particularly large highways with high traffic volumes, are one of the most significant threats to the Massasauga in Ontario,” said Wheeler. “The mortality of snakes on roads can result in population declines, and roads can also create barriers to dispersal, fragmenting and isolating populations on either side of the road.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The four-laning of 69 between French River and Parry Sound has been authorized, however, under the Endangered Species Act, and steps are being taken to reduce potential impacts on the Massasauga. “For example, fencing and ecopassages (tunnels under the road) have been included in the highway design to prevent snakes from accessing the road, while still facilitating safe passage across the road corridor,” said Wheeler. While the snakes can deliver a poisonous bite, fatalities are extremely rare and “have only occurred in cases when people did not receive appropriate medical attention,” noted Wheeler. “No one has died from a Massasauga bite in Ontario in over 50 years. However, when bites do occur, they are a serious, potentially life-threatening situation and should be treated as such.” If someone is bitten by a Massasauga, it’s important for them to stay as “calm and as inactive as possible, call 911, remove any jewelry or restrictive clothing from the area around the bite, and immediately (but safely) proceed to a hospital,” the ministry spokesperson said. Were someone to be bitten in the Sudbury area, there is antivenom available locally through Health Sciences North, said Wheeler, with more kept on hand at the West Parry Sound Health Centre. Those hiking through rattler environments are encouraged to wear ankle-high boots — which should be enough to prevent the snake’s relatively small fangs from penetrating your skin — and step slowly away if you hear or see one of these snakes. People are also urged to keep dogs on a leash when walking though rattlesnake habitat. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury