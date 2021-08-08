Employee wins first St. Joseph’s 50-50 draw

Star Staff
From the left: Winner Vicki Lejambe and Jo-Anne Palkovits, CEO of St. Joseph's. Supplied
Vicki Lejambe is the first winner of St. Joseph’s 50-50 draw. She takes home $7,035.

Lejambe is an employee of the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre and said she was thrilled to get the phone call that she was the 50’50 draw’s first winner.

She said her winnings will go toward supporting her child in post-secondary education.

You can still purchase your tickets for our next draw that ends on Aug. 31st. Tickets can be purchased online at stjoessudbury5050.ca.

All dollars go directly to the purchase of equipment for St. Joseph’s of Sudbury residents and patients.

