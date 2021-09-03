This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Emotional, physical trauma lingers for stabbing victim

Emotional, physical trauma lingers for stabbing victim 'I realize how close I came to having my life end,' she tells Sudbury court Photo by Jim Moodie/The Sudbury Star

Article content She said she remembers everything about the terrible day she nearly died, a victim of a random, heinous attack by a disturbed man intent on causing mayhem.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I recall and relive that day often,” she said Friday through a victim impact statement. “I can recall the moment I was attacked; being placed in the ambulance; having my jacket and necklace cut off; asking how bad the injuries were; and wondering if I would survive.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Emotional, physical trauma lingers for stabbing victim Back to video Alex Stavropoulos, now 28, stabbed the woman in a local parking lot in June 2019. She was with her children in the parking lot outside Michaels craft store. The woman was with her three-year-old daughter and a baby in a stroller. When the three reached their vehicle, the little girl jumped in and Stavropoulos struck. He grabbed the woman by the hair and began stabbing her with a utility knife he had just purchased at Home Depot. He also tried to stab the nine-month-old baby, who was still in the stroller. The woman required emergency surgery to repair a severed artery in her neck, while the baby suffered bruising and minor cuts. The court heard Thursday that Stavropoulos was trying to stab the baby, but the knife fell and he ended up harming mom. Stavropoulos then slit his own throat with a utility knife. A bystander, Brent Holder, intervened and subdued Stavropoulos until police arrived. Crystal Bouliane, a family medicine resident at Health Sciences North, tended to the woman and called 911. In January 2020, Stavropoulos pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count of breach of probation (for possessing a knife outside his residence).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Crown lost its bid in May to have Stavropoulos declared a dangerous offender and is now proceeding with a three-day sentencing hearing, which began Thursday. A victim impact statement was shared with the court Friday, on behalf of the stabbing victim, who cannot be named due to a publication ban. Kevin Ludgate, representing the Crown, read parts of two statements on behalf of the victim and her husband. The court also heard impact statements from the victim’s parents, as well as Holder. At one point, the victim believed she would never see her family again. She thought she was going to die. “To this day I have an intense fear of dying and I think about it every day,” she said in the statement. “I realize how close I came to having my life end, and the reality of how easily I could be harmed by somebody weighs on me. Every time I step into a vehicle, I envision it being in an accident. Every time I’m on something elevated, I envision being pushed or falling off.” While in hospital, the victim said she grew fearful of the sound of male voices. She could not sleep and said she was in excruciating pain. “I lay awake in a dark room, unable to sleep from the pain; I would be up most of the night watching the clock and counting the hours,” she said. “I was afraid to be alone. My mother slept with me in my room each night.” In addition to her physical injuries, she said she and her family have suffered emotional trauma. When she returned home from the hospital, she was looking forward to holding her daughter again. But the little girl was afraid and would not go to her.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This lasted for months — the remainder of my maternity leave,” she said. “I felt pain and guilt that I hadn’t been able to protect her. It took a long time to win back her trust.” She said she felt “cheated out of my final months of my maternity leave, my time at home with my daughters cut short.” She lost months with her children and said she experienced “guilt for not being able to pick up my daughters or spend time with them, as I normally would.” Following a prolonged sick leave of five months, she said she had trouble returning to work “and facing my coworkers.” The psychological impacts of the attack persist. The woman said she is still afraid to be home alone at night and she experiences anxiety, even around her own family. Since the stabbing, her circle has gotten small; she said she rarely ventures far from home and sticks to a small group of trusted loved ones. “I experience anxiety with physical contact, even from my own children and family, particularly if unanticipated. I have had anxiety attacks several times since,” she said. The youngest has a scar on her chin from the attack. Mom said she worries about how she will explain the scar to the little one. She is also concerned about her older daughter. While the little girl was physically unscathed, mom said she worries the memories of that day will haunt the youngster. “I constantly worry about what my oldest daughter saw that day; she jumped into the vehicle as soon as we got to the car, and then never saw her sister again that day, or her mother for several days following the attack,” she said. “She now refers to that day as ‘the day mommy fell in the parking lot’.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The victim said she lost an artery during the incident — it was severed and could not be repaired. She said, “this leaves me feeling vulnerable and I worry about my health.” The victim’s husband said the attack and its aftermath — learning how serious his wife’s injuries were and processing the possible consequences, including paralysis and brain damage — left him feeling more helpless than at any other time in his life. “My wife and kids are the most innocent people in the world and for this cruel, unjustifiable, violent act to have happened to them cripples me emotionally,” Ludgate said, reading the statement. When he finally saw his wife in the emergency department, she was unconscious and there was blood everywhere. His mind went to a worst-case scenario and he said his heart broke at the thought of telling his children their mother had been killed. When he saw his infant daughter, “she was wrapped in a blanket with no clothes on, and there were remnants of blood on her face and body, and multiple cuts on her.” His heart sank once again. The baby had been crying, but when she saw her dad, she cuddled up to him and lay her head on his chest. “I remember looking down at her and her bottom lip was quivering, but she no longer cried. I did,” he said. At this, Ludgate’s voice broke. The husband then described his descent into mental anguish. He grew depressed and could not stop thinking about the attack. He said it was his first thought in the morning and his last at night. He was riddled with anxiety thinking about how to talk to his children about the incident. He grew fearful for his family.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I was having trouble controlling my emotions and I sank into a depression I could not recover from alone. Each day was filled with sadness, anger, anxiety and helplessness,” he said. “I felt like I failed to protect my family. … I never knew the power of emotional pain until that day.” Leonard Kim, representing the Crown, said they would seek a life sentence, while Nicholas Xynnis, representing Stavropoulos, said they would consider a sentence of eight to 12 years, minus the time he has already spent in jail. Xynnis said nothing has been finalized and he will make his final recommendations later this month. Sentencing will resume Sept. 27. mkkeown@postmedia.com

Twitter: @marykkeown

Facebook: @mkkeown

705 674 5271 ext. 505235

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury