The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says it will continue its long history of hosting forums for candidates for political office to share their platforms and positions, specifically on issues related to the business community and how to improve the economic viability of the area.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

To that end, the chamber will host federal candidates for the Sudbury riding on Aug. 31 and Nickel Belt riding on Sept. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., for virtual fireside chats to discuss issues relevant to Greater Sudbury businesses and the broader community.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Election file: Chamber to host virtual chats for Sudbury, Nickel Belt Back to video

There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit written questions to the candidates both before and during the event via the question and answer feature. Audience members can submit questions to the chamber before the event at policy@sudburychamber.ca or via Twitter at @SudburyCofC.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Online: via Zoom

Federal election candidates for the Sudbury fiding

REGISTRATION: bit.ly/3mrmfAV.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Online – via Zoom

Federal election candidates for the Nickel Belt Riding

REGISTRATION: bit.ly/2XVIVyX

Who’s running

Sudbury riding

The Sudbury riding includes many communities within the City of Greater Sudbury, except the Valley, Chelmsford, Azilda and Onaping, and covers 977 square kilometres. It is a traditionally Liberal riding and voters have elected eight Liberal MPs since 1988.

Current MP: Paul Lefebvre (not running again)

Liberal Party of Canada candidate: Viviane Lapointe

New Democratic Party candidate: Nadia Verelli

Conservative Party of Canada candidate: Ian Symington

Nickel Belt riding

The Nickel Belt riding includes communities within the City of Greater Sudbury, West Nipissing, French River, and Markstay-Warren and it covers 30,490 square kilometres. The riding is typically NDP/Liberal leaning.