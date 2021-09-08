Eight new COVID-19 cases, one active outbreak in Sudbury area Wednesday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday, along with one resolved case, lifting the total of active cases in Greater Sudbury, the Sudbury District and the Manitoulin District to 32.

Five more cases were confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern, the health unit said.

Of the new cases, six were in Greater Sudbury, which had 26 active cases, and two in the Sudbury District, which had an active total of four. Manitoulin had two active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Public Health identified close contact as the probable cause of exposure for seven recent cases, while identifying one as travel-related and two as having no known epidemiological link. Two cases remained under investigation.

One outbreak in a local workplace was still active in the health unit’s service area, at Millennium 1 Solutions in Sudbury. Outbreaks in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and in Cartier were declared over last week.

Public Health had seen 249,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 134,802 having received their first dose and 114,283 fully vaccinated.

For more COVID-19 case data and information on vaccination opportunities, outbreaks and possible exposures, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 554 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and 16 more deaths – though five of those deaths occurred more than two months ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those new cases, 418 are either in people not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn’t known.

There are 194 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness, and eight are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated, 113 are unvaccinated, and the rest have an unknown vaccine status.

There are 115 people on ventilators in the province due to COVID-related critical illness.

Elliott said nearly 84 per cent of Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 77.4 per cent have both doses.

More than 38,000 doses were administered in the previous day.

– with files from Canadian Press

