Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury, Manitoulin districts
Health unit now monitoring 40 active cases of COVID-19 in its service area
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Seven of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and one is located in the Manitoulin district.
According to the health unit’s website, three of the new cases have no known epidemiological link and five are still under investigation.
Public health is now monitoring 40 active cases of COVID-19 in its service area, including 37 in Greater Sudbury, one in the Sudbury district, and two in the Manitoulin district.
The health unit has reported 2,257 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 31 COVID-related deaths, and 1,050 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.
A total of 278,467 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts as of Aug. 22.
Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 242,950 first and second doses of the vaccine.
Some 132,268 people in the region have received their first dose and 110,682 are fully vaccinated.
The health unit has received 267,430 doses to date and 290, or 0.12 per cent of those doses, have been wasted.
The COVID-19 outbreaks declared in the community of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Aug. 5 and at CP Cartier Basic Track Maintenance Force Crew on Aug. 20 remain active.
Ontario on Tuesday reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, most of them among people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said those account for 372 of the new cases, while 114 of the new infections are in people who are fully inoculated with two doses of a vaccine.
The province also logged 18 new deaths from the virus, though it said 16 of them occurred more than two months ago and are being counted now because of a data cleanup.
Provincial data show 295 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, and Elliott said 286 of those are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The province said another 156 people are in intensive care because of the virus, 149 of them not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.
Elliott says slightly more than 82 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and just over 75 per cent have received two.
– with files from Canadian Press
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
