EcoLife fraud trial to resume in Sudbury this month

The massive fraud trial of David Murray, owner of EcoLife Home Improvements, is now set to resume later this month.

In early June, Murray’s lawyer, Antoine-Rene Fabris of Elliot Lake, brought forward an application to adjourn the trial’s next two dates – June 24 and July 20 – due to a private medical issue. The application was granted.

The case is now headed to confirmation hearing court on Sept. 14, with the trial to resume on Sept. 20.

Murray, 48, is facing 35 counts of fraud over $5,000 dating back to May 7, 2016, and running through to March 28, 2019. The total of the alleged frauds is estimated at $800,000.

The trial, which is featuring both in-person and virtual witnesses, started March 8 and has been held in an on-and-off manner since. It had originally been scheduled to run for 15 days and wrap up by May 6, but the Crown’s case is not yet completed. It is not known if the defence will call any evidence.

Appearing for the Crown is assistant Crown attorney Patrick Travers of the province’s Serious Fraud Office.

– Harold Carmichael