Driver swiped Canada Post vehicle - among others - during crime spree

A man arrested earlier this week following a string of road-related incidents that involved hit-and-run collisions used a Canada Post vehicle as part of his crime spree.

Police reported Wednesday they arrested 24-year-old Andrew Lavallee after he allgedly stole a vehicle, drove erratically and caused a number of collisions. He was arrested after being spotted near Falconbridge Highway and Longyear Drive.

“Officers attended the area and located the man,” the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a release. “Officers confirmed it was the man believed to be involved in the theft of motor vehicle and erratic driving incidents that morning.”

Lavallee’s charges included dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; two counts of failure to comply with a probation order; two counts of failure to stop after an accident; and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Star has learned the suspect allegedly stole a Canada Post employee vehicle. The corporation delivered letters to residents in the Garson area on Friday apologizing for the disruption, but they said there were no missing parcels or packages. The employee was not injured during the incident.

Canada Post said its security and investigations division was looking into the situation. The incident is also under police investigation.

The alleged crime spree began Tuesday morning in the Valley, in the area of Cote Boulevard.

“Information provided was that the driver of a pickup truck was doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle was then seen being driven into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision in the area of Skead Road,” the police service said. “The driver fled in the vehicle prior to police arrival. Fortunately, the driver of the second vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision.”