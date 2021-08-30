Driver clocked at 110 km/hr on Regent

Article content

Police have charged a young driver whose speed was nearly double the limit on Regent Street.

Sudbury OPP said members stopped the vehicle Friday at 3:27 p.m. It was travelling at 110 kms/hr in a zone posted for 60 km/hr.

The driver, 22, from Sudbury, was charged with racing a motor vehicle.

The accused was issued a seven-day licence suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The individual was released on a provincial summons with a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Jan. 18.

