Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Valley East

Sudbury Star Staff
Aug 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car.
Photo by vmargineanu /iStock / Getty Images

The Greater Sudbury Police Service issued an update about the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Municipal Road 80 in Valley East on Wednesday afternoon.

“The collision involved a 73-year-old man who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said a spokesperson.

Police arrived on the scene between Main Street and MacKenzie Street shortly after 2:55 p.m. They reported that the pedestrian was transported to hospital by Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to yield for a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers