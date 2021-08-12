Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Valley East
Article content
The Greater Sudbury Police Service issued an update about the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Municipal Road 80 in Valley East on Wednesday afternoon.
“The collision involved a 73-year-old man who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said a spokesperson.
Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Valley East Back to video
Police arrived on the scene between Main Street and MacKenzie Street shortly after 2:55 p.m. They reported that the pedestrian was transported to hospital by Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to yield for a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.