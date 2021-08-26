Downtown Sudbury is launching its own gift card program along with its members this week as part of efforts to stimulate the economy and encourage people to visit and shop in the core.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The gift cards can be spent with multiple subscribing businesses in the core, including its restaurants, bars and cafés, retail clothing, gift and homeware stores, as well as its salons and spas. Gift cards can be purchased online in any dollar amount from $5 to $500 and will be mailed directly to the recipient.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Downtown Sudbury launches gift card program Back to video

The BIA will also be inflating all sales (while the budget allows) by 25 per cent, which means if you purchase a $100 gift card you will receive $125, if you purchase $200 you will receive $250. Also, during the inaugural launch week, anyone who purchases a gift card will be entered into a draw to win a $750 shopping spree that can be used at any of the member locations across. All purchases can be made through the online sales portal shopdowntownsudbury.ca.

This is the latest initiative from Downtown Sudbury to welcome visitors back to the core.

“I joined the BIA in March and after what feels like the longest lockdown in history, one of the priorities was setting up a gift card program for Sudbury,” Kyle Marcus, managing director at Downtown Sudbury, said in a release. “Instead of a paper gift voucher, we wanted an option that is more futuristic; that enables people to shop online as well as in store; to buy everything from a meal out to a yoga class.

“As a small business owner myself, I know how hard it has been for everyone and while we were still knee-deep in quarantine, it was time to think of a solution to support local businesses that takes into account how people shop now.”