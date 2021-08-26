Double murderer now living in Sudbury won't be allowed to travel
Man who killed the parents of former NHL goalie wants to visit family in southern Ontario. Parole board says no
A double murderer residing in Sudbury will continue to enjoy some freedoms but not the travel privileges he was seeking.
George Lovie, now 63, was incarcerated for slaying the parents of former NHL goalie Don Edwards in their Hamilton-area home in 1991. His ex-girlfriend Michele — sister to Edwards — was also a target but she was able to escape.
Lovie was sentenced to 25 years for the murders and spent the latter part of his term at Beaver Creek, a minimum-security prison in Gravenhurst, prior to his release to Sudbury.
For the past two years, Lovie has resided at a halfway house on Larch Street.
This week, the Parole Board of Canada agreed to extend Lovie’s day parole agreement for an additional six months but objected to a request that “all of (his) special conditions be removed, specifically the travel restriction to Hamilton.”
Instead, the board upheld all of the conditions attached to Lovie’s parole. These include that he refrain from drinking, report any interaction with women, and not come into proximity with the people whose lives were shattered by his actions.
“The board has previously imposed a geographic restriction to prevent any further harm to the victims,” the decision reads. “You wish for this condition to be removed to allow you to visit remaining family members.”
The brutal murders of 1991, however, have “continued to have a devastating impact on the victims,” the board notes, while Lovie has made “little progress” over the past six months.
“Your reintegration plans have been hampered by the pandemic, which has allowed you only limited time in the community,” the decision states. “Overall, it has been difficult for you to demonstrate measurable and observable change in your attitude and behaviour.”
The board also cites a psychological report from 2019 suggesting the convict lacks remorse and insight.
The psychologist who conducted the assessment found Lovie “demonstrated a degree of egocentricity” and had “no considerations for others (victims)” in relation to his travel requests.
“You present with an attitude that ‘the past is the past’ and that it should be entirely forgotten and not learned from,” reads the board decision. “The report concluded that this is not the premise of many successful interventions and likely not the sentiment of your victims.”
The psychologist was not optimistic that Lovie would “participate meaningfully in treatment, as you do not understand the value of it” — an attitude the board finds “concerning,” particularly as it relates to the “level of insight into the harm (the) offending has caused to numerous victims.”
Lovie’s recent request to travel to Hamilton — where the murders occurred and impacted family members still reside or visit — struck the board members as “further demonstration of your lack of insight into your contributing factors and impact on the victims.”
The offender is eligible for overnight leaves to spend time with his family, but only at approved locations identified by his case management team.
As has been the case since he left prison, Lovie is forbidden from visiting Hamilton, Waterloo, Haldimand County, Halton Region, Niagara Region, Haliburton County and Muskoka.
“Your release to the community will be a slow and gradual release as you continue to reintegrate and participate in regular outings, hobbies, employment and development of pro-social supports,” the decision states. “Until such time as these issues are resolved, the board is continuing with a geographic restriction.”
