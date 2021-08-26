Man who killed the parents of former NHL goalie wants to visit family in southern Ontario. Parole board says no

A double murderer residing in Sudbury will continue to enjoy some freedoms but not the travel privileges he was seeking.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

George Lovie, now 63, was incarcerated for slaying the parents of former NHL goalie Don Edwards in their Hamilton-area home in 1991. His ex-girlfriend Michele — sister to Edwards — was also a target but she was able to escape.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Double murderer now living in Sudbury won't be allowed to travel Back to video

Lovie was sentenced to 25 years for the murders and spent the latter part of his term at Beaver Creek, a minimum-security prison in Gravenhurst, prior to his release to Sudbury.

For the past two years, Lovie has resided at a halfway house on Larch Street.

This week, the Parole Board of Canada agreed to extend Lovie’s day parole agreement for an additional six months but objected to a request that “all of (his) special conditions be removed, specifically the travel restriction to Hamilton.”

Instead, the board upheld all of the conditions attached to Lovie’s parole. These include that he refrain from drinking, report any interaction with women, and not come into proximity with the people whose lives were shattered by his actions.

“The board has previously imposed a geographic restriction to prevent any further harm to the victims,” the decision reads. “You wish for this condition to be removed to allow you to visit remaining family members.”

The brutal murders of 1991, however, have “continued to have a devastating impact on the victims,” the board notes, while Lovie has made “little progress” over the past six months.

“Your reintegration plans have been hampered by the pandemic, which has allowed you only limited time in the community,” the decision states. “Overall, it has been difficult for you to demonstrate measurable and observable change in your attitude and behaviour.”