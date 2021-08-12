Discoloured water possible in Lively, Copper Cliff

Aug 12, 2021
Due to watermain work on Old Creighton Road at Municipal Road 24, residents in Lively and Copper Cliff may notice discoloured water Thursday evening.

Residents with discoloured water should slowly run a cold water tap near their water meter for a few minutes until water is clear of sediment.

For prolonged water discolouration issues, call 311.

