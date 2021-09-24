A man who allegedly stabbed three people, one of them fatally, more than three years ago will have his Superior Court judge and jury trial start Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Tyler Sels, 22, was to start his trial on March 29. However, that was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Delayed Sudbury murder trial to begin Monday Back to video

Jury selection will start Monday morning. The trial might then begin in the afternoon with the Crown’s synopsis of the case and how it intends to proceed with witnesses and evidence.

The trial could take up to four weeks.

Sels is facing one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and one count of breach of probation.

He is accused of stabbing three people – one of them fatally – at a party off The Kingsway on Sept. 14, 2018.

In January 2020, Sels was committed to trial by Ontario Court Justice John Keast only a few days into his scheduled 15-day preliminary hearing. The Crown had been looking to call about 40 witnesses.

According to Greater Sudbury Police, Charles St. Jean, 27, succumbed to knife wounds while two others were transported to hospital for treatment of stabbing injuries and subsequently released.

The Star learned the Friday night party was a celebration of life for a young man who had recently died.

hcarmichael@postmedia.com

Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae