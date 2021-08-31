Deceased in Hwy. 144 collision a Scarborough man

Sudbury Star Staff
The victim of a fatal crash north of Windy Lake has been identified as a man from the Toronto area.

The single-vehicle collision occurred Aug. 23 on Highway 144, midway between the Windy Lake Motel and Cartier.

Sudbury OPP said Tuesday they have now been able to locate the man’s next of kin and are able to share his identity.

The deceased is Ali Alwazzan, 39, from Scarborough.

Members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team processed the scene but the investigation is “ongoing as to the cause of the collision,” the OPP said.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

