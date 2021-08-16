COVID-19 vaccination opportunities continue this week in Sudbury area
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week.
Residents will have the opportunity to get their first or second dose of the vaccine by booking an appointment online or visiting one of the health unit’s walk-in, mobile, or pop-up vaccination clinics.
“Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible,” Public Health said in a release.
“A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose.”
Tuesday, Aug. 17
– Mobile clinic at Wiikwemkoong Band Office in Wiikwemkoong.
– Appointment and walk-in clinics at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Secondary School on Manitoulin Island.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
– Mobile clinics at Food Basics on 1800 Lasalle B in Greater Sudbury, 20 Hill Road in Lively and in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek at the Atikameksheng, Community Centre.
– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Espanola High School in Espanola.
– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office in Chapleau.
Thursday, Aug. 19
– Pop-up clinic at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park in Greater Sudbury.
– Mobile clinics at the RioCan Centre in Greater Sudbury, EACOM in Nairn Centre, and the Community Peace Garden in McKerrow.
– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office in St. Charles.
Friday, Aug. 20
– Pop-up clinic at Valley East Public Library in Hanmer.
– Mobile clinics at Foodland Noelville in Noelville, the Wiikwemkoong Band Office in Wiikwemkoong, and the Little Current Municipal Parking Lot in Little Current.
Saturday, Aug. 21
– Pop-up clinic on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury.
– Mobile clinics at 800 Centre Street in Espanola and Providence Bay Fair in Providence Bay.
Sunday, Aug. 22
– Pop-up clinic at Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Killarney.
– Mobile clinic at Rehan’s Your Independent Grocer in Greater Sudbury.
The health unit said that there may not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up or mobile clinic.
More opportunities to get vaccinated may be added throughout the week.
Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.
Those aged 18 and over can receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. These two vaccines can be safely interchanged. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youth aged 12 to 17.
For regular updates, follow Public Health Sudbury & Districts on social media @PublicHealthSD or visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for clinic details, including times, mRNA vaccine brand availability, and the quantities.
To book online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
