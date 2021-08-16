Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Residents will have the opportunity to get their first or second dose of the vaccine by booking an appointment online or visiting one of the health unit’s walk-in, mobile, or pop-up vaccination clinics.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 vaccination opportunities continue this week in Sudbury area Back to video

“Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible,” Public Health said in a release.

“A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose.”

Tuesday, Aug. 17

– Mobile clinic at Wiikwemkoong Band Office in Wiikwemkoong.

– Appointment and walk-in clinics at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Secondary School on Manitoulin Island.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

– Mobile clinics at Food Basics on 1800 Lasalle B in Greater Sudbury, 20 Hill Road in Lively and in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek at the Atikameksheng, Community Centre.

– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Espanola High School in Espanola.

– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office in Chapleau.

Thursday, Aug. 19

– Pop-up clinic at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park in Greater Sudbury.

– Mobile clinics at the RioCan Centre in Greater Sudbury, EACOM in Nairn Centre, and the Community Peace Garden in McKerrow.

– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office in St. Charles.

Friday, Aug. 20

– Pop-up clinic at Valley East Public Library in Hanmer.

– Mobile clinics at Foodland Noelville in Noelville, the Wiikwemkoong Band Office in Wiikwemkoong, and the Little Current Municipal Parking Lot in Little Current.