COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in the Sudbury area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities once agaim in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week.

Eligible residents will be able to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine by booking an appointment or attending a walk-in, pop-up or mobile vaccination clinic.

COVID-19 vaccination is available by appointment every Tuesday at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and by appointment every Thursday at the health unit’s Sudbury East office in St. Charles.

Public health is also offering regular vaccination opportunities by appointment once a week at its offices in Espanola and Manitoulin Island.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

– Mobile clinics at Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury and the Wiikwemkoong Band Office in Wiikwemkoong.

– Appointment and walk-in clinics at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Secondary School on Manitoulin Island.

– Appointment-only clinic at Manitoulin Secondary School on Manitoulin Island..

Wednesday, Aug. 25

– Pop-up clinic at Walden Kinsmen Hall in Greater Sudbury.

– Mobile clinics at 2416 Long Lake Road in Greater Sudbury, Kagawong Park Centre in Kagawong and CC McLean Public School in Gore Bay.

– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Espanola High School in Espanola.

– Appointment-only clinics at Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Chapleau office and Espanola High School in Espanola.

Thursday, Aug. 26

– Pop-up clinic at Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Greater Sudbury.

– Mobile clinics at Morel Family Park in Greater Sudbury, 795 Cambrian Heights Drive in Sudbury and M’Chigeeng Community Complex in M’Chigeeng.