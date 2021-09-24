This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The City of Greater Sudbury and a group opposed to the Kingsway Entertainment District have been told to work out their differences.

Article content If they can’t, then a judicial review the Minnow Lake Restoration Group has applied for will proceed, said Eric Gillespie, managing partner of Gillespie Law in Toronto. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Court tells city, KED opponents to work it out Back to video Minnow Lake Restoration Group has hired Gillespie to represent the organization. Concerned city council was not given the information it requested in a second report from PricewaterhouseCoopers earlier this year about the proposed $100-million Kingsway Entertainment District project, the group is taking the city to court. It filed an application for judicial review with the divisional court of the Superior Court of Justice last week at Osgoode Hall in Toronto. A judicial review is a process by which courts make sure that the decisions of administrative bodies are fair, reasonable, and lawful. The Divisional Court hears applications for judicial review of decisions of administrative bodies in Ontario The City of Greater Sudbury has been made aware of the application and a copy of court documents – the application and some 60 pages of city council transcripts obtained via YouTube – have been sent to the city’s legal department. “What we did was we retained a court reporter to go through sections of YouTube meetings of council for a number of months,” Gillespie said. “That resulted in about 60 pages of transcripts we have now provided to the court and are going to the city.” Gillespie said the transcripts deal with everything from requests for economic analysis of the KED project to details about the proposed partners, such as a hotel and casino planned for the site, as well as climate and environmental impacts.

Article content “This was not detailed in either the final PricewaterhouseCoopers report or in any of the other materials (presented to council),” he said. “This is where the disconnect seems to be taking place.” Gillespie said council asked PricewaterhouseCoopers to prepare a more-detailed report about the KED project to answer questions raised by some councillors. However, the Minnow Lake Restoration Group argues what was presented did not address those issues and concerns, but council, in a tight vote, opted in July to continue with the KED project anyway. Gillespie said the application for judicial review will not halt work city staff is doing on the KED project. He said it could be up to six months before the matter is heard in court. “There is a possibility we could be in court by the end of the year,” said Gillespie. “I’m fairly confident it will be in the next six months. Gillespie said the judge assigned to the matter has asked that the two sides try to “work this out on their own” for now, thus avoiding the need for the application to be heard. The City of Greater Sudbury, he said, is being represented by the Toronto law firm of Aird Berlis. Aird Berlis is the same firm that handled the court case for the city that another KED opponent, Sudbury businessman Tom Fortin, brought. His case was dismissed. The Minnow Lake Restoration Group is an incorporated not-for-profit registered charity. Its mandate is to foster understanding and lead initiatives for environmental protection, habitat conservation, adaptive reuse and recycling, and community recreation facilities.

Article content In a news release, the Minnow Lake Restoration Group said the transcripts highlight statements of Mayor Brian Bigger on the KED report, which was “to conduct an analysis of all of the information that has been presented thus far to synthesize it into one report for the clarity of the public and for council.” As well, the group city staff member Ian Wood reiterated those goals, stating “that we (will) get the best information possible, the most current and up-to-date information, and we believe that this is the best way to be in touch with the most current information …” Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer, added the Minnow Lake Restoration Group, said, “I understand the interest in the development of a deeper understanding of the approach that Mr. Wood is describing … And that should give you more assurance that the information is as topical, as current, and is as complete as it can be.” Several councillors requested specific items to be included in the PwC report, including CEEP (Climate Energy and Emissions Plan), to which Wood said: “I do understand council’s intent and I think that is an appropriate request to give that consideration through this process and incorporate it into the June report.” Wood said earlier “and as staff, we are always willing to consider what councillors have to say.” The group noted that Coun. Rene Lapierre requested an economic impact statement to determine the true economic impact of an events centre at The Kingsway or downtown, to which Wood replied “I can indicate that the economic impact analysis will be more robust in this report than in 2017.

Article content “We do have access to information and will be updating it and so, yes, it will – it is identified both in terms of complementary benefits and economic impact as two of the criteria.” Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altman, the group added, asked “are we to assume that the owner of the hotel will be identified and will we know of the financial situation for Gateway? Because that’s the elephant in the room here. Will that be included in that report, as well? Will we go that far? Wood responded, “through you, Mayor Bigger, our intention is to provide up-to-date information on our partner’s commitment, yes, as part of this report.” When presented with the PwC report, some councillors were at odds with the information that was presented and the transcripts show that the work requested by them was not undertaken, the Minnow Lake Restoration Group said. Coun. Deb McIntosh, according to council transcripts, said “I will try not to repeat that Coun. (Geoff) McCausland has already said. I watched the live stream as well from last February, and he did ask for – council asked for a number of things which we did not receive. “It’s very clear we did not receive it in the PWC report. And we were, as we expressed back on June 16th, disappointed in the report because it did not reflect what we asked for, clearly asked for.” hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

