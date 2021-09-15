This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content It is another slap on the hand for Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan.

Article content Kirwan met Robert Swayze, the city’s integrity commissioner, Tuesday for a no-holds-barred battle of the brains. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council opts to reprimand Sudbury councillor Back to video Swayze had recommended Kirwan be reprimanded after a complaint was filed in July and he learned the councillor’s wife was using a pseudonym to post on the popular Valley East Facebook group. Kirwan was not pleased with Swayze’s report and had said last week he would defend his actions. He remained obstinate in his defence on Tuesday and offered a nearly 30-minute presentation to council on why neither he nor his wife was guilty of any wrongdoing. Exchanges were at times tense and heated, but when the dust settled, most of Kirwan’s peers found he violated the Code of Conduct. He received a reprimand, his second in as many years. He was not pleased and left the meeting early. In a report presented to council, Swayze recommended Kirwan be scolded for essentially working in cahoots with his wife to create a fake Facebook account. Swayze said Kirwan allowed “multiple posts to his Valley East Facebook page containing political statements supporting him, which he knew to be from his wife who disguised her identity as Jessie Timmons, a fictitious person, giving the false impression that such statements were the opinion of the community.” The integrity commissioner accused the councillor of lacking transparency and honesty in his actions. Kirwan claimed he knew his wife used a second account, but he said he had no power to stop her and, besides, she needed it to administer the Valley East group, despite the fact that between he and his wife, they already had four Facebook accounts administering the nearly 18,000-strong group.

Article content “There’s no reason to disguise your identity to have a back-up Facebook account; they have four accounts, all using their own names. They have back-up accounts,” Swayze said. In his presentation, Swayze said he had concerns about the transparency of Kirwan’s actions. The integrity commissioner dove into posts made by Jessie Timmons, and conversations that took place between Kirwan and the fakester. The integrity commissioner pointed out Kirwan conversed with Jessie Timmons as though they were a typical – albeit supportive – constituent. Swayze pointed to these examples in order to illustrate the ways in which Kirwan used the fake account to further his political work. Ward 1 Coun. Mark Signoretti, who said his name was mentioned in several of Kirwan’s Facebook posts, asked his colleague a number of questions on privacy, transparency and respect for constituents. At one point, Kirwan said he sensed “hostility” from Signoretti and wondered “where the anonymous complaint came from.” At that, Signoretti accused Kirwan of lobbing an accusation at him and said he would file a complaint of his own – during the meeting – with the integrity commissioner. Signoretti also inferred Kirwan called his constituents “stupid” for taking three years to figure out Jessie Timmons was Valerie Kirwan. The Ward 5 rep hotly denied the allegation. Signoretti then asked his colleague why Timmons engaged in conversations with him on Facebook, without first disclosing who owned the profile.

Article content Kirwan said it should have been obvious Jessie Timmons was tied to him and his wife, since they were the only two administrators listed on the Valley East group. For nearly four years Jessie Timmons was a part of the Valley East group. Kirwan said he reached out to Facebook earlier this month regarding the pseudonym. They told him the Timmons account did not violate community standards. Signoretti was unrelenting in his criticisms of Kirwan’s actions. He accused Kirwan of unscrupulous behavior and misleading the public. Signoretti said Kirwan has a long history of disingenuous behaviour towards his constituents. “This failure on his part to act with integrity and transparency, and to disclose the situation, is just the latest example of the many, many, many examples of how he has misled the public,” Signoretti said in a statement he made just before the vote. Signoretti said he has heard from the community and the feedback is not good. The public is losing faith in city hall and in council. “I have heard people accusing this council of being corrupt. I have heard people accusing this council of being shameful. I have heard people accusing this council of being an embarrassment to the city. I have heard people stating this council needs to be completely flipped in the next election,” Signoretti said. “Your actions impact all of us and our reputations – and that is not fair to those councillors whose standards for integrity, accountability and transparency are at or above those required by the code.”

Article content Signoretti said Kirwan’s behaviour has been deceitful and shameful. He said he used the Jessie Timmons account to voice his support for the Kingsway Entertainment District. Kirwan has been an ardent supporter of the KED since the idea was first brought to council in 2015. “You knew the fake account was being used to attack me; to paint other councillors around the table as being stupid; and to harass candidates that ran against you in the last election. Yet you did not disclose these criticisms of other politicians were being made by your spouse,” Signoretti added. “You knew the account was being used to belittle your constituents who approached you with concerns about legitimate issues in your ward, like transitional housing or protecting green spaces. Yet you did not disclose these criticisms of your constituents were being made by your spouse. You used it to prop up the developer of the KED and belittle people who approached you with questions about the casino.” Kirwan spent a good portion of his presentation attacking the integrity commissioner and criticizing his process. He accused Swayze of bias on numerous occasions, and said he has lost confidence in his abilities. Kirwan explained his lack of confidence by saying Swayze included information that would “bias the outcome” and could not be considered in his decision, such as old Facebook posts by Jessie Timmons. Kirwan also said collusion could not be proven, since only he and his wife could offer any evidence.

Article content Kirwan’s focus on the integrity commissioner prompted Signoretti to call a point of order and to remind his colleague it was not Swayze who was on the defense. The exchanges between Kirwan and Signoretti were brisk, if not frosty. Signoretti hammered Kirwan on several issues, including his public declarations regarding fake accounts and his threat to file a complaint with Swayze against Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland. Signoretti also brought up the fact Kirwan signed an anti-KED petition using a fake name, despite the fact he said on the Valley East group he abhorred fake profiles. Kirwan said while a reprimand is not a serious punishment, the whole affair has had a negative impact on his wife’s health, and has done irreparable harm to his reputation and his business (Kirwan runs the Valley East group as a for-profit enterprise). He implored his colleagues to vote against the reprimand, and emphasized once again his innocence. But his pleas fell on deaf ears. While Kirwan abstained from voting, only Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc and Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann voted against the reprimand. Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini also abstained, as he missed about 90 minutes of the virtual meeting due to technical issues. mkkeown@postmedia.com

