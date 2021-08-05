Constant flooding angers Capreol residents
Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo says he has asked city staff to look at long-term solutions for the problem
Dawn Jones is fed up.
The Capreol resident said Wednesday her elderly grandmother, who also lives in the burrough on Dennie Street, has been dealing with basement flooding for years.
The situation peaked, figuratively and literally, last year after a terrible storm left her grandmother with seven feet of water in her basement. Jones’ brother had been living in the lower level but he had to vacate and move upstairs after it was gutted. The basement was left in a skeletal state since the family was certain another rain storm would mean another flooding event.
“The insurance company gutted everything, so we essentially lost everything in the basement,” Jones said. “We lost all my grandfather’s belongings — he’s passed away — but we lost everything. Insurance paid out, but to fix it at this point — it’s just going to keep happening.”
Jones said three or four streets drain into Dennie Street, since it is low-lying, and after heavy rain on Tuesday, the basement was once again flooded.
“My brother said it took seven minutes for the basement to flood,” Jones said. “The water is coming back up the drain instead of going down. You can see it coming up. There’s no place for the water to go down.”
The water drained fairly quickly, but the damage had already been done. Photos shared by Jones show water to her grandmother’s front steps, essentially rendering her front door inaccessible; as well as flooding in the neighbour’s backyard.
Jones said her grandmother, who is 87, is upset but unwilling to deal with city staff at this point.
“You can’t replace those things, right?” She said. “Those things are not replaceable.”
Jones said her grandfather passed away in 2007 and flooding has been an issue since at least that time.
In fact, local media covered the story in 2008. At that time, the author said puddles along Dennie Street were so deep small children could swim and splash in them. It was a dangerous situation, as Dennie is the main street going north through Capreol, leading to Wahnapitae First Nation and Milnet. It is a busy thoroughfare that sees logging trucks and industrial vehicles, as well as passenger traffic.
In 2008, Doug Rowlands, an employee with the roads department, told media the problem area was “right at the bottom of three hills. The storm system just can’t take the amount of water we’re getting. We’re going to send it to engineering to see what they can do for us.”
Thirteen years later, little has changed.
Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo said he has asked staff to look at long-term solutions for the problem. He said the system is no longer sufficient for the size of Capreol and with climate change a looming reality, he expects storms will become more frequent and increasingly severe.
“Staff have not found blockages, just an older and smaller-than-required size of the piping based on the volume of water entering at the main trouble spot at Dennie Street and Ormsby Avenue,” Jakubo told The Star. “Other factors are also at play, including the severity of storms and downpours due to climate change, and the increased hard surfacing of the surrounding properties, which means water that could once be absorbed into the ground prior to reaching this low spot now runs over hard surfaces to the low spot.”
Jakubo said he wants to see “a reasonable long-term solution” as he does not foresee a reduction “in the severity of the rain storms we are experiencing.”
The city said Wednesday relief is coming for residents of Capreol. Paul Javor, a drainage engineer with the municipality, said an $8 million project is planned that will see beefier piping and infrastructure installed along Dennie from Ormsby Avenue to the Hanna Street area.
“It’s a pretty sizeable project that’s in for council consideration,” Javor said. “The budget case before council for the 2022 budget would be detailed design in 2022, with construction in 2023 and 2024. The proposed project is quite substantive and quite costly.”
While there has also been some flooding along Lakeshore Street — Javor said there was an issue in 2020 with a sewer back-up after a severe storm cut power to Capreol, including its lift station — it is not a recurring issue as far as he knows. Javor said the city has recently invested in a diesel generator for the lift station that will help prevent back-ups in the future.
Javor said city crews will be making temporary fixes at Dennie and Ormsby in order to minimize flooding until the big project is complete.
“We’re projecting two years for construction, but there’ll be shovels in the ground in 2023,” he noted.
