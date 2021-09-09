Conservatives would lower costs: Humphrey

Erin O’Toole has a plan to secure a more affordable future for Canadians, Nickel Belt’s Conservative candidate says.

“Many Canadians working hard to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. They need a government that is going ensure life is more affordable,” Charles Humphrey said in a release.

To lower food prices, O’Toole said his Conservative government would increase the maximum penalty for price-fixing from $24 million to $100 million and introduce criminal penalties, including jail time, for executives convicted of price-fixing.

The Conservatives will also bring in a tough code of conduct to protect suppliers and to promote grocery competition.

“Inflation is at a two-decade high, grocery bills have gone up five per cent, and each trip to the gas station seems to hurt just a little bit more,” said O’Toole. “This is the Canada of Justin Trudeau and the NDP. To lower prices, we need to get inflation under control and ensure there is more competition, not less.”

Canada’s Recovery Plan will also secure a more affordable future for families by:

– Bringing in legislation on open banking so that Canadians can connect with financial technology (fintech) companies that can provide a better offer for banking services such as a mortgage, line of credit, or credit card.

– Ordering the Competition Bureau to investigate bank fees.

– Requiring more transparency for investment management fees so that seniors and savers don’t get ripped off, including requiring the banks to show investment returns net of fees.

– Creating a technology task force within the Competition Bureau to examine whether dominance and anti-competitive behaviour of big technology giants is damaging to Canadian industry.

– Giving competition laws real teeth to prevent a few big companies from dominating whole industries and pushing up prices.

– Standing up to corporate Canada and rejecting mergers that substantially reduce competition and lead to layoffs and higher prices.

